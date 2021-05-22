Cartwright has made big impact on MSU track team

Minnesota State’s Denisha Cartwright has qualified for four events at next week’s NCAA II Outdoor Track and Field Championships: 100-meter hurdles, 100 dash, 200 dash and 4x100 relay. Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Athletic Communications

Minnesota State women’s track and field associate head coach Chris Parno was scrolling through the transfer portal a year ago when he saw that Denisha Cartwright was looking for a new university.

He’d seen her times when she competed at Central State, a Division II program in Ohio, and was intrigued. He called the number, noticing that it was in the Bahamas, and ended up having a long conversation with Cartwright’s mother.

“Ten days later, Denisha ended up turning down a lot of other schools and choosing (Minnesota State),” Parno said. “It must have been that talk I had with her mother because I only talked with her for about 10 minutes. Things moved pretty quickly, and here she is.”

Cartwright is one of 10 Minnesota State athletes who have qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, which will be held May 27-29 at Allendale, Michigan.

Cartwright, who was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s newcomer of the year, will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, 100 dash and 200 dash, and she’ll also compete with Makayla Jackson, Ja’Cey Simmons and Grace Hartman in the 4x100 relay.

Simmons will also compete in the 100 dash and 200 dash, while Jackson also qualified in the long jump. Katie Taylor will compete in the shot put and discus, with teammate Brea Perron also participating in the shot put.

In the men’s meet, Kornelius Klah qualified for the NCAA meet in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Deveyonn Brown will compete in the high jump, as will Shaheed Hickman in the 100 dash and Connor McCormick in the hammer throw.

Cartwright got to Minnesota State in January, just in time to compete in the indoor season. She ended up as an All-American in the 60 hurdles, 60 dash 200 dash, leading the team to a second-place finish at the national meet, the best in program history.

Last week, at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet, she won the 100 hurdles and finished second to Simmons in the 100 and 200 dash. The 4x100 relay set a school record in finishing first.

“I’m more comfortable indoors,” Cartwright said. “The 60 is more about quickness. Now, I’m going over 10 hurdles, and it’s more about stamina and strength.”

Parno said it’s uncommon for an athlete in the women’s meet to compete in the 100 hurdles and the 100 and 200 dash, but Cartwright is an exception because of her speed. In future years, she might narrow her focus at the three-day national meet, giving her a better chance to win an event.

“She’s got wheels,” he said. “She still hasn’t really developed, but I think she can be really good in all the events. She really hasn’t had a lot of time to train. She’s been focusing on meets and getting some rest. I think her best times are ahead of her.”

Cartwright, who is a junior in indoor track but still has three more seasons of eligibility in outdoor track, is the top seed in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 13.54 seconds. She’s seeded ninth in the 200 dash (23.86) and 12th in the 100 dash (11.63). The 4x400 relay is the top seed at 45.24, which is a school record.

“I’m pretty confident, with all I’ve been through,” said Cartwright, who is studying exercise science and pre-physical therapy. “I don’t think much about it. I just focus on one race at a time. If I think about it, that puts too much pressure on me.”

Cartwright’s ultimate goal is to compete for the Bahamas in the Olympics some day. She needs to lower her times to make the national team, but she feels she’s in the right spot to make that happen.

“That’s why I chose MSU,” she said. “Everything I need is here, and I fit in perfectly.

“I feel like this is only the beginning for me. I think I can lower my times tremendously.”

