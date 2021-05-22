‘He’s one of the best defensemen in the league.’ Charlie McAvoy was at the center of the Bruins’ big win in Game 4

Another season, another year of Jonas Brodin suppressing chances against at an elite rate, regardless of which model you look at. This comes as no surprise, as Brodin has been doing this for years now. The twins at Evolving Hockey have Brodin as the top defenceman in the league by defensive xGAR (Expected Goals Above Replacement) over the past three seasons. He’s ahead of second-place Charlie McAvoy and third-place MacKenzie Weegar by a good margin. Despite similar defensive impacts, Brodin goes about it in an entirely different way than both McAvoy and Weegar. McAvoy and Weegar could be best described as “aggressive” defenders, stylistically, whereas Brodin is more passive and more concerned with “containing” opposing players. Maybe the best example of this is the way Brodin gives up his blueline at a very high rate, whereas McAvoy, and especially Weegar, love to step up and prevent the opposition from entering the zone at all.