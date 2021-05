As a comic book reader, collector, investor, and lifelong fan, no comic book publisher has done more to impact my relationship with the medium than Image Comics. Founded in 1994 when the most popular creators on Marvel's roster left all at once to form the imprint. They wanted to be in a position to truly own the IP they were creating. Image as a company takes no ownership over the IP it publishes, leaving the spoils to the creative. This freedom and opportunity have made way for some of the greatest stories ever told in comics. So much so that narrowing down the amazing stories to just 10 for this feature was a task! Image has something for everybody, but you can't go wrong choosing a series from this list. Here are the 10 best Image Comic Series of all time to collect now!