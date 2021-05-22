Did Floyd's death bring change? Black leaders share views
ANDERSON — Perceptions of George Floyd’s legacy and the April conviction of the Minneapolis police officer who killed him are mixed among Black leaders in Anderson. Kim Townsend, chair of the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, and Lindsay Brown, president of the Indiana African American Democratic Caucus, each believe the event that set off a nationwide protest hasn’t really led to improved social justice or police reform.www.kokomotribune.com