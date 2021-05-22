Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer, other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track
Pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children, adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention. The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center has partnered with 71 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination back on track.ruralradio.com