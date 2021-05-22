Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer, other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track

Summer is practically here already and if you are like me, you look forward to the longer days and warmer temperatures. However, that means more time in the sun an increased risk of skin cancer. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with more than 5 million cases diagnosed each year. Thankfully, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer. About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers and 85 percent of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.