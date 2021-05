As I was driving north out of Grangeville last weekend, Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin came to mind. The big, round, orange objects lining the highway were not pumpkins, but bags of trash that was collected from the roadside. I would like to thank the Trinity Lutheran Church members for making the entryway into town much more pleasing to the eye. I would also like to thank all of the other individuals and groups that have “adopted” a section of highway.