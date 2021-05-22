Clubhouse for Android (beta) finally available globally on Google Play Store

Popular audio sharing, invitation-only social platform Clubhouse has now successfully rolled out the beta version of the popular app to Android users globally. This comes on the heels of a similar rollout to Android users in the US last week. After the release of the Clubhouse Android beta in the US, the company had hinted at a speedy rollout to other English-speaking countries and other parts of the world. Users in Brazil, Japan, and Russia were given the opportunity this week to access the app and provide feedback on its performance and overall expectations.