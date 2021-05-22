newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grangeville, ID

Lamm and Company

By CPA PA
idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Lamm and Company is a long-established CPA firm with offices in McCall and Grangeville, Idaho. We serve clients throughout a larger multi-state region. Our accountants and staff are skilled in tax planning & compliance, payroll, bookkeeping, and multi-state taxation. We want to help you achieve your goals by providing top-shelf service and advice. We care about you and your business. Let us shoulder the accounting burden so you can focus on what you do best!

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Grangeville, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Cpa#Company#Payroll#Multi State Taxation#Bookkeeping#Care#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
Related
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Grangeville, IDPosted by
Grangeville Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Grangeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grangeville: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $75,000-$100,000/Year; 5. Hiring CDL-A Dry Van Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Grangeville); 6. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 7. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Grangeville); 8. Physical Therapist (PT) Travel Allied - $44.05/Hour $1762/Weekly;
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Announces Submission of a 5-Year Plan of Operations for Extended Exploration at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp.(TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF)("Ophir" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary documentation to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") in support a five-year Plan of Operations ("Plan of Operations") for extended exploration of the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices continue to climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Here’s a selection of...
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Costco Goes Mask Free

Costco wants the unmasked to come back. After last week’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, allowing the vaccinated to skip the wearing of masks, Costco dropped its mask policy. One in place since the early days of the pandemic. Costco suggests you keep wearing a mask if you...
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho gas prices go up four cents, U.S. average jumps eight

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Gem State drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average went up by eight cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho StatePost Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of life. Boasting a humongous selection of handmade goods, it’s definitely worth a stop when you find yourself in this neck of the woods!