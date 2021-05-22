Cedar Creek Creations

View more in
Apparel
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Lifestyle|Posted byRealHartford
A Day on Cedar Mountain
If you want nature with a side of peace and quiet, you’ll mostly get it in the South West neighborhood. . . aside from the aggressive gobbling of these turkeys. Want to comment? (1) Use your full name; no pseudonyms, no fake emails (2) Keep it brief; this is not the place for essay responses (3) Keep it respectful (4) If it is obvious you did not even bother to read the article before commenting, you don't get to comment. My house, my rules.
Real Estate|dmagazine.com
This Cedar Creek Lake House Is a Waterfront Wonderland
If you are going to snag a house on Cedar Creek Lake, you better be prepared to move quickly. After all, this lake is essentially in the backyard of one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. This Arnold Hills home is officially for sale and with three bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and over 1,300 square feet of waterfront living space, the time is absolutely right to get those offers in if you are wanting to be sitting lakeside by the first day of summer.
Real Estate|durangohomesforsale.com
1001 S Cedar
Nice large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedroom with an office, large backyard for the kids and a back deck to barbeque on. Solid hardwood floors make this your family home. Lots of upgrades in this home.
Apparel|southfloridareporter.com
Custom Enamel Pins- Unique, Trendy And Fashionable
A custom enamel pin is a badge or a pin that can be worn on a piece of clothing. These pins are small, tiny, yet creative and colorful. Soft enamel pins are economical and cost-effective. If you are looking for a smooth enamel pin, you should go for a free-flowing, soft enamel pin design.
Politics|themonitor.net
The Library at Cedar Creek Lake reopens
Boasting new carpet, flooring office furniture, which is still on back order, the staff at the library has never stopped answering the phones to assist the community. The library is heavily relied on by the community for many needs and is one of very few in the area that remained open during COVID.
Hobbies|Mirror
Up a creek
Tom and Sally Roberts of Milesburg prepare to launch their kayaks to do some fishing before donning their life jackets at Canoe Creek State Park on Tuesday afternoon. Area state parks will open their beaches and pools for swimming for the summer season on Saturday. Mirror photo by Patrick Waksmunski.
Drinks|TrendHunter.com
15 Refreshing Beverage Creations
The summer months are upon us—although, in some parts of the world, they never left—and this list of refreshing beverage creations can give you a sense of what thirst-quenching products are taking the spotlight this year. For those looking for a caffeine pick-me-up, Bandida dominates with its dairy-free Horchata Cold...
Environment|pharmaceutical-technology.com
EcoLine Ensures the Most Sustainable Packaging Solution
With EcoLine, Gerresheimer demonstrates criteria in the development and production of its well-known plastic container series for solid and liquid medications which play an important role in designing sustainable packaging solutions and thus contribute to greater environmental compatibility. “You can’t recycle a classic x-large blister pack. But more and more...
Shopping|Posted bypymnts
EyeBuyDirect Expands Digital Footprint With Amazon Shop Rollout
Eyewear retailer EyeBuyDirect has grown its digital presence and product availability will the rollout of a new store on Amazon, according to a Tuesday (May 25) announcement. “Our mission has always been to increase access to quality eyewear, and our new shop on Amazon allows us to build on this promise,” EyeBuyDirect CEO Sunny Jiang said in the announcement. “By expanding our offering to Amazon’s marketplace, we’re also making the purchase of eyewear more convenient for customers by meeting them where they choose to shop.”
Gardening|Orlando Sentinel
Best garden lights
With the flick of a switch, garden lights can transform a drab backyard into a magical wonderland. They can illuminate steps or a pathway, or simply exist as a statement piece. Not only does a well-lit property increase curb appeal, but it can also create added security. Entertaining in your backyard doesn’t have to end at sunset, and with both functional and decorative options, garden lights are essential for creating a warm and inviting space.
Lifestyle|imcgrupo.com
Top Tips for Designing a Product Label
The process of creating your product is exciting and you cannot wait to get it completed. But, there are a lot of steps in the process and you have to be dedicated. In particular, before you can release a product, you are going to have to have a suitable label. For a lot of products, there are rules and regulations regarding product labels. Knowing the rules is where you should start.
Economy|newhope.com
Whole Foods' 9th annual Supplier Awards honors 42 companies
Whole Foods Market recognized 42 local, regional and national suppliers in May as part of the company's ninth-annual Supplier Awards. Award recipients span all product categories and were selected by Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts and buyers who work closely with suppliers every day. "It is Whole Foods Market's...
Cell Phones|Packaging Digest
Is This Restaurants’ Packaging Sustainable? There’s an App for That
From Amazon to Consumer Reports to Yelp and dozens of others, consumers find value in reviews and ratings. Add to that growing list Jybe, “the first-ever sustainability app that connects diners to restaurants using Earth-friendly packaging”. Jybe is available as a web application for restaurants in select US metropolitan areas...
Designers & Collections|bangkok101.com
Lotus Arts de Vivre launches ‘The Colours of Splendour’
The mystical and magnificent peacock is the focus of the luxury lifestyle brand’s latest inspiring collection. Leading luxury lifestyle brand Lotus Arts De Vivre unveiled “The Colours of Splendour,” a brand-new collection of jewellry, objets d’arts and home decorative items at a virtual event on May 20. The collection is inspired by the magnificence of the peacock; the glorious motif finds reflection in the entirety of the collection. At the event, Rolf von Buren, the brand founder and Head of Design showcased the highlighted pieces to VIP guests and participants, as well as other artistic creations which are a signature of the brand.
Environment|DiversityInc
BASF Joins Digital Watermark Initiative ‘HolyGrail 2.0’ for Smart Packaging Recycling
Originally published at basf.com. BASF ranked No. 12 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. BASF has joined “HolyGrail 2.0 – Digital watermarks for accurate sorting and high-quality recycling” as a member. The initiative aims to increase plastic recycling rates by adding imperceptible digital watermarks to product packaging.
Anoka, MN|FOXBusiness
Vista Outdoors to acquire hunting-inspired fashion brand, e-bike company
Vista Outdoor is acquiring two companies to expand its already giant repertoire of hunting and sports gear and equipment, the company announced Wednesday. Anoka, Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor is acquiring the hunting athletic-wear brand, Venor, which focuses on clothing for women, according to a Wednesday morning announcement. The company will also take ownership of electric bike company QuietCat, which designs and manufactures e-bikes meant for outdoor sports, such as camping, hunting and fishing.
Food Safety|kamcity.com
Removal of Excess Pack Air Necessary Step Towards Sustainability Packaging
Kellogg’s plan to remove excess air from cereal packs is a positive step towards minimising waste, reducing costs and preventing contamination, according to a packaging machinery expert. With the move set to cut 700 tonnes of carbon from the cereal manufacturer’s operations annually, Ed Williams, Sales Director for ULMA Packaging...
Environment|produceprocessing.net
New compostable packaging line launched by Great American Packaging
Great American Packaging (GAP) has launched a line of compostable packaging, which now includes breathable, clarity, laminate and barrier packaging alternatives. A recent consumer survey conducted by McKinsey and Company found that almost 70% of consumers will seek out and are willing to pay more for products with sustainable packaging. Building on this momentum and shift in buyer sentiment, CPG companies and retailers are making investments in more environmentally friendly packaging.
Interior Design|Posted byWomanly Live
Top 7 Instagram-Inspired Home Decor Trends To Know
If you can’t decide where to look for your next home decor upgrade inspiration, let your Instagram feed show you the way. From on-trend chic space transformation hacks that you can easily DIY, refreshing your homes has never been so easy before. Home decor trends are ever-changing, and the best...
Bicycles|outsidebusinessjournal.com
CADEX Expands Road Wheel Product Line with the CADEX 36 Disc
(May 25, 2021) — CADEX, the manufacturer of high-performance cycling products, announced today the launch of their new CADEX 36 Disc WheelSystem. At 1302g for the set, these superlight hookless carbon wheels feature a best-in-class stiffness-to-weight ratio and have been designed for riders demanding quick acceleration, exceptional efficiency, as well as reliable stability and control on a wide variety of roads. The CADEX 36 Disc WheelSystem will be available starting this Summer from select authorized CADEX retailers and at www.cadex-cycling.com.