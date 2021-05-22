Dakota Access Pipeline Wins A Key Temporary Victory
In a key ruling on Friday for the Bakken Shale-focused oil and gas industry, Federal Judge James Boasberg grudgingly allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue transporting crude oil while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to plod through its latest of a seemingly endless procession of environmental reviews related to this piece of critical infrastructure. At the same time, however, Judge Boasberg chastised the Corps and Biden Administration for taking so much time to complete its work and its ongoing refusal to take an administrative decision on the pipeline’s continued operations.www.forbes.com