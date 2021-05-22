Dakota Access Pipeline Wins A Key Temporary Victory

On an April morning, in a courtroom just blocks from the Capitol, a federal judge was waiting for the decision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Last year, the judge vacated an easement issued by the Corps, which allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to cross under a riverbed (through land owned by the federal government) and ordered the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) before considering whether to re-issue the easement. Now, after months of deliberations, the Corps was to report its decision — whether to force DAPL to shut down or, alternatively, remain open, during preparation of the EIS. Surprisingly, the Corps reported no decision, but that stakeholder consultations would continue, and a decision might come later. The Biden administration had “punted.” How this happened, and what might occur next, is discussed below.