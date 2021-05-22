newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dakota Access Pipeline Wins A Key Temporary Victory

By David Blackmon
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a key ruling on Friday for the Bakken Shale-focused oil and gas industry, Federal Judge James Boasberg grudgingly allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue transporting crude oil while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to plod through its latest of a seemingly endless procession of environmental reviews related to this piece of critical infrastructure. At the same time, however, Judge Boasberg chastised the Corps and Biden Administration for taking so much time to complete its work and its ongoing refusal to take an administrative decision on the pipeline’s continued operations.

www.forbes.com
View All 87 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

189K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Pipelines#Critical Infrastructure#Energy Infrastructure#U S Crude Oil#The Court Of Appeals#Dakota Access#Dapl#American Indian#Tribes#Democratic#Keystone#Bakken Crude#Bakken Produced Crude#Ruling#Plaintiffs#Rail Cars#Procedures#Environmental Reviews#Judge Boasberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Washington Statenapipelines.com

Washington Watch: Dakota Access Pipeline is Still Operating — for Now

On an April morning, in a courtroom just blocks from the Capitol, a federal judge was waiting for the decision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Last year, the judge vacated an easement issued by the Corps, which allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to cross under a riverbed (through land owned by the federal government) and ordered the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) before considering whether to re-issue the easement. Now, after months of deliberations, the Corps was to report its decision — whether to force DAPL to shut down or, alternatively, remain open, during preparation of the EIS. Surprisingly, the Corps reported no decision, but that stakeholder consultations would continue, and a decision might come later. The Biden administration had “punted.” How this happened, and what might occur next, is discussed below.
Energy Industrythewellnews.com

Congress Favors Proposals for Clean Energy Built on Public Lands

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s aggressive environmental agenda moved forward during a congressional hearing Monday on whether to increase development of clean energies on federal lands. Democrats and Republicans agreed more solar, wind and geothermal energy plants should be built on public lands. They differed only on details of how...
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Judge will not let North Dakota intervene in Dakota Access dispute

A federal judge will not allow the state of North Dakota to intervene in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision came in Friday’s order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who also declined to grant the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the pipeline during an ongoing environmental review.
Patoka, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Judge: Dakota Access line can stay open pending Corps review

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Dakota Access oil pipeline that delivers oil from North Dakota to the Patoka Oil Tank Farm can continue to operate while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg announced his...
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

Ousted oil pipeline operators irk Indians, defy permit withdrawals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 13, the U.S. Circuit Court here denied Dakota Access Pipeline's request for approval to keep its permit while the oil company appeals a ruling that tribes secured cancelling it. Meanwhile, other pipeline operators also faced permit challenges. The DAPL ruling, handed down January 26, reaffirms...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

DAPL Avoids Shutdown in Latest ‘Twist’ in Oil Pipeline Litigation

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is free to keep flowing Bakken Shale oil while an environmental impact statement (EIS) is completed after a coalition of Native American Tribes failed in the first test for an injunction. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (DC) Judge James Boasberg last year...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Transmission industry seeks Congress’ help on multi-state projects

GRID: Transmission industry leaders ask a U.S. House committee for help facilitating planning across multiple states and utilities as they seek to decarbonize the electricity sector. (Utility Dive) ALSO: The Texas House gives preliminary approval to a bill to strengthen the state’s electric grid, require infrastructure upgrades, improve oversight, and...
Congress & Courtsecowatch.com

Judge Allows DAPL to Keep Pumping Oil Despite Lack of Permit

A federal judge ruled Friday the Dakota Access Pipeline may continue pumping oil despite lacking a key federal permit while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes challenging the pipeline, which they say is operating illegally beneath a reservoir near...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Dakota Access Still Faces Existential Threats Despite Court Win

The Dakota Access oil pipeline faces continued threats to its existence, even after surviving another shutdown battle in federal court. It’s familiar territory for the embattled Energy Transfer LP project that seems perpetually unable to shake off legal and political hazards. A federal district court last week refused to halt the oil pipeline—an important win for Dakota Access—but an appeal or agency action could change its fate.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US offshore reserve estimate revised lower

Despite the decline, the federal government estimates that more than half of offshore reserves remain untapped. The US government said May 21 its latest estimates of undiscovered offshore reserves show a 24% decline in oil and 30% decline for natural gas compared with 2016 levels. The Bureau of Ocean Energy...
Congress & Courtsrigzone.com

Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order

(Bloomberg) -- A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The oil project -- at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe -- may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Congress & Courtsworldoil.com

Feds allow Dakota Access to stay online during environmental study

(Bloomberg) --A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The pipeline at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Federal judge will allow Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal Judge James Boasberg has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline. This opinion will allow for oil to continue to flow through the pipeline while further environmental review continues, despite earlier rulings from the court that vacated the pipeline’s permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe and ordered its operations to halt until an Environmental Impact Statement could be finished.
Congress & CourtsWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota reacts to pipeline ruling

North Dakotas Congressional delegation unanimously praised the decision of a federal judge to deny a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes to shut down North Dakota’s largest pipeline because it now lacks the proper federal authorization to cross under Lake Oahe. “This ruling is welcome news for...
Congress & CourtsGrand Forks Herald

Federal judge allows DAPL to keep flowing during environmental review

BISMARCK — The same federal judge who almost a year ago ordered an immediate shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline ruled Friday, May 21, that the embattled project can keep running through the completion of an extensive environmental review. The much-anticipated decision allowing the pipeline to continue operations even though...