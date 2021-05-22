newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Atlanta Braves pound Pirates 20-1

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwLVL_0a7uuS7700

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. He later added a sacrifice fly, with his five RBIs tying a career high.

Riley hit solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings, giving him seven long balls this season, and added a double and a sacrifice fly to finish 3-for-4.

The Braves hit seven home runs, with Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also connecting. Adrianza’s grand slam came in the eighth inning against position player Wilmer Difo, who allowed eight runs.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Dodgers 2, Giants 1

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings to help Los Angeles beat host San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux each had two hits as the Dodgers picked up their fifth straight victory and ninth in the past 10 games. The Giants had a five-game winning streak halted and lost for just the fourth time in 14 contests.

Bauer (5-2) gave up one unearned run on two hits and four walks in a 126-pitch outing. Nate Jones retired five consecutive batters, and Blake Treinen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.

Athletics 8, Angels 4

Chad Pinder hit a three-run home run and Ramon Laureano hit a solo shot as Oakland rallied past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Pinder had three hits, Laureano had four, and Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also hit home runs for the A’s, while James Kaprielian was solid in his homecoming. Kaprielian, who went to high school in nearby Irvine, gave up two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career start.

Jose Iglesias and Jared Walsh hit home runs for the Angels, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games, all since three-time MVP Mike Trout was sidelined with a calf injury. Mike Mayers (1-3) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 relief innings.

Rays 9, Blue Jays 7 (12 innings)

Francisco Mejia’s 12th-inning grand slam beat host Toronto in Dunedin, Fla., and stretched Tampa Bay’s winning streak to eight games.

Brandon Lowe hit two runs and finished with three RBIs for the Rays. Diego Castillo (1-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit for the win.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 3-for-5, homered twice and drove in four runs, and Marcus Semien went 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, falling a single short of hitting for the cycle. Jeremy Beasley (0-1) allowed a hit and two walks, one intentional, before surrendering Mejia’s blast.

Padres 16, Mariners 1

Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first two innings as host San Diego scored eight runs against Seattle starter Chris Flexen in 1 2/3 innings en route to a rout.

Jake Cronenworth had a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh to give him a career-high five RBIs as the Padres scored their most runs at Petco Park in almost 11 years. Tatis finished with four RBIs. Winning pitcher Chris Paddack (2-3) allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The Mariners scored the game’s first run on Kyle Seager’s single in the first inning, when they got two hits, but they had only two hits more the rest of the way. Flexen (4-2) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Nationals 4, Orioles 2

Stephen Strasburg threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Washington beat visiting Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Strasburg (1-1) allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and four walks while throwing 72 pitches. Josh Bell went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for Washington, which drew a season-high crowd of 14,369.

Jorge Lopez (1-5) gave up two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over five innings for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

Yankees 2, White Sox 1

Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning single with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and New York eked out a victory over visiting Chicago.

After Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela opened the inning by singling off Evan Marshall (0-2), Torres won it when he hit a first-pitch changeup into left field that easily scored Judge from second. Torres’ fifth career walk-off hit and second this season gave the Yankees their fourth straight win and 10th in 13 games.

In six innings, White Sox starter Carlos Rodon allowed two hits and struck out 13, eclipsing his career-high whiff total for the second time this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZfH_0a7uuS7700 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

Tigers 7, Royals 5

Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, and drove in five runs as Detroit defeated host Kansas City. Cabrera finished the night 3-for-5.

Jose Urena (2-4) earned the win despite allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out one and walked none. Michael Fulmer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save in as many chances.

Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run and Carlos Santana had a two-run single to lead the Royals. Tyler Zuber (0-1) gave up two runs on a single and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in the top of the seventh. The go-ahead run scored when the next reliever, Greg Holland, served up the slam to Cabrera.

Cubs 12, Cardinals 3

Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each had two RBIs to lead Chicago to a victory at St. Louis in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.

The Cubs have won six of their past eight games and the Cardinals have dropped four of their past six. Cubs starter Hendricks (4-4) tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, one earned.

Chicago sent 11 batters to the plate during an eight-run eighth inning. The rally broke open a close game as the Cardinals’ bullpen imploded following a quality start from Carlos Martinez, who threw six innings of two-run ball.

Twins 10, Indians 0

Just recalled from the minors, Randy Dobnak threw six scoreless innings in his first 2021 start and visiting Minnesota scored nine times in the fourth inning while routing Cleveland.

Rookie Alex Kirilloff had two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who gave Dobnak more offense than needed while winning back-to-back games for the first time since May 2-3. Dobnak (1-3) yielded just three singles while recording five strikeouts and two walks.

A two-run double from Max Kepler and a two-run single from Kirilloff highlighted the Twins’ fourth-inning barrage.

Red Sox 11, Phillies 3

Rafael Devers homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Danny Santana also homered and Boston defeated host Philadelphia.

Christian Vazquez added two doubles and drove in three runs while Alex Verdugo added three hits and two runs before leaving due to hamstring tightness. J.D. Martinez contributed two hits and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who won their third in a row.

Jean Segura homered, singled twice and knocked in two runs while Alec Bohm added two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have lost three straight.

Reds 9, Brewers 4

Jesse Winker belted three home runs and Tyler Naquin added a towering three-run homer to help Cincinnati snap a four-game skid with a win over visiting Milwaukee.

With his first career three-homer game, Winker continued his torrid start to 2021 with four hits and a walk to lift his average to .356. Jeff Hoffman (3-3) pitched out of trouble early and worked around four walks over five innings.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) struggled from the beginning, allowing six runs and five hits in four-plus innings.

Mets 6, Marlins 5 (12 innings)

Khalil Lee stroked a go-ahead double in the 12th inning — his first major league hit after eight strikeouts — leading New York past host Miami.

Johneshwy Fargas followed Lee’s hit with a two-run triple, although he was thrown out bidding for an inside-the-park homer. New York pitchers struck out 18 batters. Drew Smith (1-0) got the win, and Jacob Barnes earned his first save since 2018 by retiring the only batter he faced.

The Marlins got two runs back in the bottom of the 12th on an RBI single from Miguel Rojas and a run-scoring, double-play grounder from Corey Dickerson. Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer for Miami. Adam Cimber (0-1) allowed three runs, two earned, in two innings.

Related: MLB trade rumors – Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

Rangers 7, Astros 5 (10 innings)

Adolis Garcia clubbed a three-run, walk-off home run in extra innings to lift Texas to a win over visiting Houston in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia drilled a 1-0 fastball from Bryan Abreu (2-3) the opposite way to right field with two outs, plating Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo with his 12th home run.

Carlos Correa had scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Jose Altuve in the top of the 10th to give the Astros a 5-4 lead. Houston erased a three-run deficit in the eighth when Correa and Jason Castro stroked run-scoring doubles before Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single off Rangers closer Ian Kennedy.

Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 1

Ryan McMahon hit two home runs, Raimel Tapia also went deep, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

German Marquez tossed seven scoreless innings, and C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Dom Nunez had two hits each for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game skid.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have lost six in a row and 11 straight on the road.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Over Pirates#Yankees#Orioles#Cardinals#National League#Giants#Athletics 8#Angels 4 Chad Pinder#Blue Jays#Padres 16#Seattle#Mariners#White Sox#Houston Astros#Milwaukee#Diamondbacks#Philadelphia Phillies#Oakland#Rays#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBFulton Sun

Abreu scores on wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when...
BaseballSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 10-16

Blake Rutherford .438 BA, 2 XBH, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K. Luis Gonzalez .250 BA, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (activated off the IL on Sunday) Gavin Sheets .435 BA, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K. Jake Burger...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park. The Mets will look to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to the Rays yesterday and will look to get their bats back on track after only putting up one run on Sunday. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 10-9 loss in the series finale of their three-game series against the Brewers where they took 2 out of 3 of those games.
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Atlanta Braves vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/12/21

Toronto Blue Jays (18-16) at Atlanta Braves (17-18) Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2) (3.31) vs. Max Fried (1-1) (8.44) The Line: Atlanta Braves +105 / Toronto Blue Jays -115 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves meet Wednesday in MLB action at...
MLBabc23.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBFox News

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat depleted Phillies 10-8

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Recall RHP Kyle Keller

The Pirates have recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis and have optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis. In two games with Indy, Keller pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out five batters while walking two. Keller will be wearing uniform #67. He made two appearances over three separate stints...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Suffers quad contusion

Stallings was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised left quadriceps, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run before taking a foul ball to the leg during the seventh inning. Stallings will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any time.
MLBchatsports.com

Game Thread #39: Milwaukee Brewers (20-18) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-20)

Adrian Houser gets the start on the mound tonight against Drew Smyly and the Atlanta Braves. Lineups are as follows:. Here's how we'll line up for tonight's series opener. : @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/UcIucpQ5cV— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 14, 2021. Game time is scheduled for 7:10 CT. The game...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reaches base three times Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants. His .323 batting average is at its highest level since the second game of the season and he's slashing .361/.418/.541 in 67 May plate appearances. Frazier, who saw time in left field Friday for the second time in 2021, entered the season with a career .273 batting mark, so it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his lofty numbers. Regardless, the 29-year-old has proven to be one of the team's most consistent players and has likely boosted his trade stock.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Preview

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Adam Morgan #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After dropping two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the Miami Marlins carry a...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Return not imminent

The Pirates are hoping for a return by Evans (hamstring) before the end of May. While there's no specific date for a return, the team remains hopeful that Evans will not need to go on a rehab assignment before joining the team. The 28-year-old slashed just .132/.270/.151 in 63 plate appearances prior to getting hurt, so perhaps the time off will help to clear his mind.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Struggles With RISP Prevent Series Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled mightily with RISP against the San Francisco Giants costing them a series victory in their four-game series. When the San Francisco Giants rolled into PNC Park this past Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates had lost four series in a row. Against the Giants, however, the Pirates were able to somewhat right the ship by splitting their four-game series against the team with the most wins in the National League.