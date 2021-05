Having their backs against the wall and their season in jeopardy, the Lady Lions softball team would dig deep and keep fighting on Monday night, May 10. Scotts Hill was in a win or go home situation and the Lady Lions weren’t ready for their season to conclude. With the game going into extra innings, the fans definitely got a show. The game was tied, 9-9, with Scotts Hill batting in the bottom on the ninth inning when Karley Bedwell would single and score the game winning run for the Lady Lions. Scotts Hill advanced with the 10-9 win over Adamsville, ending the Lady Cardinals season.