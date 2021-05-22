newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Cayo Costa State Park in Florida is a primitive getaway you won’t forget

By Brian Miller
tripsided.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think of Florida we think of Orlando, Miami, Disney World, and scorching sunshine but there are places to get away. Cayo Costa State Park is one. Imagine waking up with an ocean breeze and the smell of salt air. Imagine strolling out of your cabin or tent and in mere minutes you are staring out across the Gulf of Mexico. Cayo Costa State Park is the primitive adventure you need to take and will not forget.

tripsided.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cayo Costa State Park#Camping#Long Beach#Turtle Beach#Adventure#Disney World#Sanibel Island#North Captiva Islands#Pine Island#Untouched Beach#Boat#Cabin Rentals#Scorching Sunshine#White Sand#Ferry Service#Located North#Gulf Of Mexico#Nature#Tent Sites#Campfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Brown County, INFox 59

Parks officials hope cicadas won’t keep campers, hikers away

BROWN COUNTY, Ind – Indiana Parks officials hope Hoosiers won’t avoid visiting parks once millions upon millions of Brood X cicadas emerge from the soil. The singing cicadas have been under the soil for the last 17 years and are expected to reemerge in the coming days. Some cicadas are already being found in different parts of Indiana. Once the soil hits 64 degrees, and following warm rains this week, Central Indiana could be covered with the insects within the next few days.
Orlando, FLabcnews4.com

Masks no longer required outside at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FL (WPDE) — In a major move for Disney parks, Walt Disney World updated its mask rules for guests following new guidelines from the CDC. Masks will be optional in "outdoor common areas" at Disney World, according to the theme park's website starting Saturday. Guests will still be required...
Camp Creek, WVHerald-Dispatch

Off the beaten path: State park system's off-grid getaways take social distancing to next level

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. — To get to West Virginia State Parks’ newest remote lodging unit, you have to work for it. But judging from its popularity, it’s worth the effort. From a parking area near the Camp Creek State Park and Forest’s office, guests shoulder packs containing food, water, sleeping gear, lights and clothing, and begin ascending a series of switchbacks up Farley Ridge Trail.
LifestyleWashington Post

The parkway soon won’t be a park

The May 9 Metro article “Section of Va. highway is going on a ‘road diet,’ ” about a National Park Service plan to change lane usage on part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, noted that a study said the “parkway is an attenuated (thin) park with a road through it, but a park, nonetheless” and that “the road allows visitors to experience the park, much as a trail is the means to experience the mountains.”
TravelWFMJ.com

Conneaut Lake Park won't open Memorial Day

Conneaut Lake Park will not be open for Memorial Day, and when it does open, it will have one less ride. Owners what is being called “New Conneaut Lake Park” announced on Facebook that the park won’t open for the traditional beginning of the summer season next week. Park operators say they are hoping to be open by the July 4th weekend.
Travelhawaiiarmyweekly.com

Vacation 101: Your Guide to All the Disney Resorts

Over 58 million people visit Disney World each year. If you’re going to be one of the millions of people visiting Disney World, you might want to stay in one of the popular Disney resorts. But what is the best Disney resort for your vacation? Make sure that you keep...
Florida StateOnlyInYourState

You Won’t Believe Your Eyes When You See These Trees From Edward Medard Conservation Park In Florida

Have you ever seen a natural element that was so mind-blowing that you thought it couldn’t possibly be of this earth? That’s exactly how we feel about the majestic trees from Edward Medard Conservation Park in Florida. Extending along 1,284 acres between Brandon and Plant City, this park is a true hidden gem. With scenic hiking trails and tons of wildlife viewing, there is so much to see here. But the real treat is the massive oak trees that are out-of-this-world.
Florida Statejacksonvillemom.com

On the Road: Jacksonville to Florida Caverns State Park

I was scrolling through Facebook over spring break and saw one of my friends checked in at the Florida Caverns State Park — and I found myself looking through every single photo. I’ve lived in Florida my entire life, and I never knew we had caverns in the state, and that they are less than a four-hour drive from Jacksonville.
Trenton, MEmdislander.com

Wild Acadia Fun Park won’t open this season

TRENTON — Wild Acadia Fun Park on Route 3 will remain closed this season, according to a May 10 Facebook post by the park’s owners, Andy and James Allen of Allen Associates LLC. The closure will allow the owners to finish the permitting process for their plans to build a campground at the park and complete its construction.
Travelspotonflorida.com

Disney's Yacht Club Resort Room Tour (Video)

One of the best family resorts at Disney World is Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts. They are walking distance to Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios. These resorts also share a 3 acre pool area called Stormalong Bay. Check out a room tour of Disney's Yacht Club Resort. #yachtclub #disneysyachtclub #disneyworldresorts...
Travelmilestomemories.com

Postponing Disney World, and the Many Reasons Why

Bit by bit, normalcy is returning to Disney World. I realize how ridiculous it is to mention “Disney World” and “normalcy” in the same sentence. But while Disney World continues to progress through the pandemic, we recently decided to put off our late August Disney World trip. As much as we want it to happen, many reasons point to why it’s not quite the right time for us to return. We love Disney World magic, but it’ll have to wait. Here’s why we’re postponing a Disney World trip for now.
Travelkennythepirate.com

The rest of May will be very busy at Disney World for this one big reason

Disney World is going to be very busy for the rest of this month. Here are the details on why this is the case. Among eliminating masks while outside (in most cases), temperature checks, relaxation stations, and queue markings in recent weeks, Disney World has also increased capacity. After a recent meeting, CEO Bob Chapek said that the company has been increasing capacity in the parks and would continue to do so.
Travelhomesandgardens.com

Lake Tahoe is the best place to own a second home in the US – here's why

Lake Tahoe is the best place in the US to own a second home, according to real estate specialists. Buying a second home or vacation home rental can be a huge responsibility. After all, just like your own home, it will require regular maintenance and tax payments. Plus, if you're planning on using the second home yourself, it needs to be in a location that's attractive to you as well as the vacation makers who'll rent if from you.