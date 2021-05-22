Cayo Costa State Park in Florida is a primitive getaway you won’t forget
When we think of Florida we think of Orlando, Miami, Disney World, and scorching sunshine but there are places to get away. Cayo Costa State Park is one. Imagine waking up with an ocean breeze and the smell of salt air. Imagine strolling out of your cabin or tent and in mere minutes you are staring out across the Gulf of Mexico. Cayo Costa State Park is the primitive adventure you need to take and will not forget.tripsided.com