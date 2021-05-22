newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

KC Ballet dedicate show to frontline workers

By Jordan Betts
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Ballet is performing for frontline workers on Saturday at the Starlight Theatre.

The company has three performances this weekend, but Saturday's first show is just for those essential workers.

Friday night, the dancers performed in front of an audience for the first time in more than a year and are very excited to be back center stage.

Practicing does look a little different as they wear masks while performing, but it doesn't take away from their grace and undeniable talents.

They have two performances on Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Their first show dedicated to those who risked their lives to save others during the pandemic.

"It’s just such an honor to be able to have a chance to say thank you to our frontline and essential workers. What they have done for us in this country and around the world is substantial and impossible to actually say a full proper thank you. It's just impossible," Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director said. "They have put their lives, literally their lives on the line every day for us. That's something that I will personally, and I know as a company in this organization, we will eternally be grateful for."

Tickets are still available for the 8 p.m. performance for $35.

