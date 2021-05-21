newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

UI Designer

newyorkcares.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporting to the Director of Technology, the part-time, contract UI designer will be responsible for designing and documenting the necessary components for a New York Cares design system. The UI designer will collaborate with the UX Lead to identify and design solutions for new components and flows. The UI designer...

www.newyorkcares.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Elements#Ux Design#Product Designer#Design Tools#Drupal#Ui Designer#Designs#E G Email Templates#In House Developers#Brand#Source Photography#Collaboration#Legibility#Transitions#Fundraising Tools#Approach#Micro Interactions#Affordances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesbrsoftech.com

10 UI/UX Design Challenges in Sports Betting App

The advent of the internet and smartphones has changed every aspect of human life, including sports betting. Thanks to sports betting app development companies now, betting lovers no longer need to visit physical casinos or live matches to place bets. They can place a bet while sitting on the beach or driving home.
Cell Phonesspeckyboy.com

Why Web Design Is Never Simple

When watching a great athlete perform, they often make it seem effortless. Demonstrating great speed, coordination and agility is just what they do. Yet, what our eyes don’t see is all of the hard work that went into making those amazing moments possible. Similarly, a beautiful and highly-functional website can...
Interior Designarxiv.org

Style Similarity as Feedback for Product Design

Matching and recommending products is beneficial for both customers and companies. With the rapid increase in home goods e-commerce, there is an increasing demand for quantitative methods for providing such recommendations for millions of products. This approach is facilitated largely by online stores such as Amazon and Wayfair, in which the goal is to maximize overall sales. Instead of focusing on overall sales, we take a product design perspective, by employing big-data analysis for determining the design qualities of a highly recommended product. Specifically, we focus on the visual style compatibility of such products. We build off previous work which implemented a style-based similarity metric for thousands of furniture products. Using analysis and visualization, we extract attributes of furniture products that are highly compatible style-wise. We propose a designer in-the-loop workflow that mirrors methods of displaying similar products to consumers browsing e-commerce websites. Our findings are useful when designing new products, since they provide insight regarding what furniture will be strongly compatible across multiple styles, and hence, more likely to be recommended.
Computersplainenglish.io

10 Useful Tools for the Daily Work of Web Designers and Web Developers

I have noticed many useful tools that you can use as a web developer and web designer in your daily work, making it a lot easier for you. With this list, I would like to thank the developers of the tools for their contribution to our industry. It’s fascinating what is now possible and what ideas the developers of these tools have.
Technologyplainenglish.io

Basic Principles and Fundamentals of UX / UI design

Principles to guide your product design. It is important to understand the idea behind each direction when creating the design of sites, applications, and other products where the user and interface interact. The concept of “interface” in the society of the 21st century. The interface is not only a digital...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Revamps Android Material Design, Improves UI Toolkit and Android Studio

At the recent Google I/O conference, Google has introduced a number of significant improvements for its Android platform. Most notably, the original Material Design, introduced in 2014, gets a major overhaul, Jetpack Compose gets closer to 1.0, and Android Studio improves productivity. Material You attempts to bring Android UI design...
Cell PhonesPhoto & Video Tuts+

Design and Code Your First Flutter App

Designing an app with Flutter is quite simple and the process is easy to understand even if you are a beginner. This guide will help you get started with your first app developed on Flutter. It will teach you some of the core UI and design elements that come together to make an app, like font, theme, orientation, snackbar, and drawer.
TechnologyTech Times

Takeaways for a Successful Website Redesign

You will have your own reasons as to why you wish to go for a complete website redesign. You might want to rebrand or you might need to rejig some images to improve usability on a desktop or on a mobile device. Or quite simply, you might just want to freshen things up and keep things current. Whatever the reasoning, it is important that you do this effectively and invest the time and effort to get this right. The worse case scenario would be to lose all the search engine ranking collateral you have built up over time.
Technologytulane.edu

The 14 Essential Tools to Master Illustrator with Von Glitschka

A lot of people get overwhelmed by Adobe Illustrator. It has '86' tools and will probably have a few more by next year. This session covers the 14 essential tools you need to know to master your workflow using Illustrator. New tools and features are great, but when you have deadlines and need to get the work done fast, knowing how to utilize these 14 tools will make your creative process a lot easier and more sustainable.
Home & Gardencoroflot.com

Architectural Designer II

This is a full-time in office position, requiring a minimum of 3-5 years of industry experience in the field of architecture, product and/or industrial design. The ideal candidate is flexible, technically oriented and has a general understanding of the architectural design and construction cycle. Architectural Designers work with clients, contractors, and the design and production teams, designing interior product solutions at an architectural scale. They work from a sketch or construction documents to make an idea or design translate into something that can be easily manufactured and installed while evaluating and rationalizing design intent.
Computerssaurenergy.com

Senior UI Software Development Engineer

Design, develop and unit test complex cloud-based SAAS products and solutions with responsive UI. Follow best practices, guidelines and blueprints for the team. Participate in design and code reviews. Have technical ownership of one or more modules and work with the leads, managers and architects in the delivery. Translate complex...
Engineeringbusinessofhome.com

Goodbye tape measure? How lidar is poised to change the design industry

A few weeks ago, I bumped into a design industry acquaintance on the street, and he blew my mind by taking a picture of my feet. A little context: To explain how his startup was taking accurate kitchen measurements on the fly, my friend was demonstrating an iPhone app called Canvas that quickly generates 3D models. There was no kitchen handy on the sidewalk, so he waved his phone around and captured a few square feet of the pavement. Quickly, a strikingly detailed three-dimensional model began to appear on his screen—a few recycling bins here, a fence there, and my two feet centering the image in a dazzling little bit of digital magic. (Also, I wished I hadn’t been wearing sandals.)
Computersconstructforstl.org

The Most Timeless Design Differentiator is Technology

The history of architecture is a story of the interplay between art and science, and between imagination and engineering. As such, it has always been — and will always be — a story about technology and what people can create with it. No other form of human expression is as dependent on the tools people develop, and none puts those tools to such necessary and celebratory use.
BusinessDesign World Network

Keysight expands relationship with Ansys for wireless design workflow products

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an expanded collaboration with Ansys to integrate Keysight’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) RFPro environment with Ansys HFSS electromagnetic simulation. As a result of this...
Marketscoroflot.com

SENIOR PACKAGING/GRAPHIC DESIGNER

We manufacturer fitness accessories which include yoga mats, dumbells , foam rollers , jump ropes, resistance bands . Creating unique packaging is what sells our product at the retail level. - CREATE SEVERAL DESIGN DIRECTIONS FOR PACKAGING FOR EACH BRAND TO PRESENT TO RETAILERS. - CREATE LOGO DESIGN. - CREATING...
Technologygeospatialworld.net

Esri’s ArcGIS platform chosen by Relive to scale development

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has announced that Relive, a company which developed an app that chronicles outdoor adventures and journeys by letting users relive those moments, is among the latest to shift to ArcGIS Platform, Esri’s new platform as a service (PaaS). It’s a move that more...
TechnologyApple Insider

Android 12's 'Material You' UI focuses on customizable colors

Android 12 will provide users with a more personalized appearance as part of its new interface, with the "Material You" concept offering dynamic color selections as well as easier summoning of the Google Assistant. Marked as a fundamental change in how users can interact with their devices, Material You is...
Computersmakeuseof.com

These Courses Will Help You Understand Web Development and Design

Web development and web design can be a highly lucrative career path, with six-figure salaries commonplace for senior employees in large companies. But what if you're just starting out and want to be able to prove your skills? Or if you're itching for a career change but don't have the necessary knowledge to make the jump?
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google is planning a big UI overhaul for Android 12, leak suggests

We are just a day away from Google's annual I/O conference but that's just enough time for a very massive leak on the Android 12. According to an inside source speaking to Jon Prosser, the tech giant is looking to re-design Android's UI and focus on stronger privacy and security in its next major release.