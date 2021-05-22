newsbreak-logo
Environment

Address climate with your vote

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

It’s not easy to find large-scale, meaningful ways to tackle the climate problem. But, if you’re a customer of Holy Cross Energy, you have that opportunity by mail-in ballot right now to vote for directors who will prioritize renewable energy. There are several qualified candidates on the ballot who care about climate. Bob Gardner was one of the original architects of reform, laying the foundation for Holy Cross’s 100% carbon-free commitment. Brian Davies brings a wealth of technology and energy security knowledge. Kristen Hartel and Kristen Bertuglia will make renewable energy a top priority. Please vote and mail your ballot by June 4!

EnvironmentCape May County Herald

Re: Climate Change Articles

I have enjoyed and learned from your articles on the effects of climate change on CMC and looking forward to future additions. Climate has always changed since the beginning of time and always will. We cannot stop it! Yes, man has contributed but man has also found ways to mitigate the damages. We are on the track to develop more wind and solar and other forms of renewable energy, but we must not wreck our economy while other nations are not doing their part. It will come but it will take some time. Slow down.  
La Plata County, CODurango Herald

Cast your vote in LPEA board election

As a member of La Olata Electric Association, I believe we need a change of management at FastTrack, of which LPEA owns 75% . FastTrack controls the vast majority of fiber in La Plata County and has done very little with it. We members deserve competent, intelligent management of FastTrack,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Environmental issues at center of New Mexico special election

Environmental issues are taking center stage in New Mexico’s upcoming special election, where the Democratic Party is looking to maintain its hold on a seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland . Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury, a state legislator, is leaning on her experience as an environmental science professional...
Virginia StateHouston Chronicle

Sigora Solar Launches Virginia's Green Business Alliance To Reach Climate Goals with Fellow Community Leaders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Sigora Solar (http://sigorasolar.com), a top 25 US solar company and the largest residential and commercial solar company in Virginia, joined Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and 15 fellow business leaders in the community to launch a Green Business Alliance (GBA) in a recent press conference with Governor Northam. The GBA, consisting of more than 2,300 members of the Central Virginia business community, has established a significant goal to reduce emissions by 45% over the next 4 years.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Lt. Governor Addresses Climate and Energy Summit Hosted in Traverse City

Michigan climate activists are kicking off a four-day virtual event – highlighting the state’s efforts and goals for the future. The “Michigan Climate and Clean Energy Summit” is now underway – after two separate events took last year off due to the pandemic. This year it’s a virtual event with both the Groundwork Center and the Michigan Climate Action Network teaming up for four days of presentations and workgroups.
Congress & Courtsnewslincolncounty.com

Clean Energy for America Act

WYDEN RELEASES CHAIRMAN’S MARK AHEAD OF CLEAN ENERGY FOR AMERICA ACT MARKUP. Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the chairman’s mark ahead of Wednesday’s Finance Committee markup of the Clean Energy for America Act:. “The Finance Committee on Wednesday will consider comprehensive climate legislation...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting ag producers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Action Starts in Your Own Hometown

If you're new to hometown activism, now is the time to get a few pointers. To start, recognize that no matter how small they seem, local actions matter. Remember the famous words of Margaret Mead: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."
EnvironmentUnion

BriarPatch addresses climate change with sustainability goals

What do kombucha, dairy, beer, cheese, drinks and dips have in common?. All these products are stored in refrigerated cases that are being retrofitted with glass doors this month as part of BriarPatch Food Co-op’s long-range sustainability goals. “While we all love the ease and convenience of shopping and stocking...
U.S. Politicsecowatch.com

Biden Orders Gov. Agencies to Address Financial Climate Change Risks

President Biden on Thursday ordered agencies across the federal government to prepare for risks to the American economy posed by climate change. The harms inflicted by human-caused global warming are already being felt in the form of rising sea levels, extreme weather, wildfires, and droughts, but "these risks are often hidden," the White House said.
ElectionsUnion Leader

Letter: You can protect your vote

To the Editor: Any given day the topic of legislation to make it harder to vote is frontpage news. Sadly, New Hampshire joins the company of Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas as a state promoting the need for such legislation citing a false narrative of election fraud. As a...
Lawfloridianpress.com

Tell Your Legislator to Vote Yes on Tort Reform

Florida has a long-standing reputation of being a litigious state, and it’s time we do something to fix it. In addition to this bad reputation, the lawsuit abuse clogging our courtrooms has various and far-reaching effects that impact every single one of us, as well as our state’s economy. Excessive...
Pennsylvania Statebuckscountyherald.com

PA faith leaders bike ride to address climate change

Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light, a statewide interfaith climate justice organization, launched its 2021 Annual Advocacy Bike Ride: Cycling for a Cleaner Future on May 8. Traditionally the PA IPL’s annual Bike Ride takes a group of faith leaders (rabbis, pastors, etc.) and PA IPL members from State College to Washington, D.C., to advocate for climate justice issues. This has been done by meeting with Pennsylvania legislators and their staff on Capitol Hill.
POTUSNPR

Biden Proposes A 'Civilian Corps' To Address Climate Change

During the Great Depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps to improve the country's public lands, forests, and parks. Now, nearly a hundred years later, President Biden is trying to bring a similar version of it back. He wants to launch the Civilian Climate Corps to address the threat of climate change.
Palmer, TNGrundy County Herald

Vote for who will represent your community

Going to the polls and voting for someone who you think is a representative for your community and then only to find out that they have their own agenda and not the will of the community that they represent at heart is very disappointing. It was an absolute shame that at the recent school board meeting that was kept for the most part quiet that it took elected school board members from other districts/communities to save Palmer School once again from the chopping block which has been a recurring theme for years.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Three towns to vote on climate action article

Voters in Edgartown, Chilmark, and Tisbury will be asked to adopt the 100 Percent Renewable Martha’s Vineyard warrant at upcoming town meetings, an article that supports the Island’s goal of becoming powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. “Climate change is upon us,” said Alan Strahler, chairman of the...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

House to vote on bill to address anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — The House will vote on a bill Tuesday to address the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was overwhelmingly approved last month by the Senate by a vote of 94 to 1. The legislation would direct the Justice...
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Opinion: Issues and individuals worthy of your vote

A lot of good people are asking for your vote today. Hundreds of them are teachers and other employees in Post Falls School District. Some are firefighters and additional personnel with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. And still others are seeking seats on boards that impact your life, ranging from...
ElectionsObserver-Reporter

EDITORIAL: Make your voice heard and vote

Make your voice heard and vote – even if you’re not a Republican or Democrat!. Today is Election Day in Pennsylvania, and while the spring primary is normally reserved for only Republicans and Democrats to formally nominate candidates for the general election in November, this year it’s a bit different.