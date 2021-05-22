Address climate with your vote

I have enjoyed and learned from your articles on the effects of climate change on CMC and looking forward to future additions. Climate has always changed since the beginning of time and always will. We cannot stop it! Yes, man has contributed but man has also found ways to mitigate the damages. We are on the track to develop more wind and solar and other forms of renewable energy, but we must not wreck our economy while other nations are not doing their part. It will come but it will take some time. Slow down.