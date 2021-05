Exact ten years have passed since the Scottish league title 54 and 55 of the Rangers. The Glasgow team he has had to wait just a decade to savor the honeys of triumph again. Between measures, a long and hard journey that led the team to re-founding and going through all the categories of Scottish football. Get the long-awaited trophy with Steven Gerrard as a coach. The Liverpool legend accepted, in his first experience as a professional coach, try to bring the Protestants back to glory and has succeeded.