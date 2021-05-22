newsbreak-logo
Mews and Nips: Army Sergeant Hopes to Bring Rescued Stray and Her Kittens Home

The Conscious Cat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn army sergeant rescued a pregnant stray cat who had been hanging around the base where she was deployed and she and several others helped nurse the pregnant cat back to health. The mom regained her strength in time to give birth to four kittens. Unfortunately, one of the kittens did not survive, but Sgt. Hetty continued to care for the mom and the remaining three kittens, Now Sgt. Hetty is working with Paws of War, a nonprofit that assists active and retired military members with animal causes, to try and bring the family home with her. For more about this story and to find out how you can help Sgt. Hetty, visit People.com.

