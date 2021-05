Lincoln Police were called to the Hall of Justice after getting a report that a man who had injured a woman was following her and a friend who came to her aid. The woman told police that her boyfriend, 27 year old Corey Dodds elbowed her in the face when she was in his vehicle. That caused swelling on her lower lip and a cut. She had called a friend to pick her up. When the friend arrived, she got into his vehicle but Dodds followed her inside. He pulled out a knife and threatened to “kill everyone” inside then lunged towards the friend. Nether the man or the woman were assaulted.