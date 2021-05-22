The Tortured Saga of America’s Least-Loved Policy Idea

Steve Hilton, the British-born host of “The Next Revolution” on Fox News, became a U.S. citizen on May 11 — his hand raised, his oath of allegiance said. “How much I’ve loved getting to America, how much I appreciate the welcome you’ve all given me and the opportunities I’ve had here that would never have been possible anywhere else. But the big point I want to make is that the more I’ve learned about America, the more I’ve come to love America,” Mr. Hilton said in a video message released by the network Monday.