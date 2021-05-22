F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen edges Sainz in twice-stopped FP3 session

The second Friday practice session for the 2021 Portuguese would commence with a delay with lose drain cover. This would cause a rush of drivers coming out with a mix of medium and hard tyres being used as the session got underway. Both Williams drivers were out early in the session as we had the whole field running. Only Mazepin was on the hard all the rest the medium. A 1m:21.687 from Ocon but quickly Leclerc would move ahead. A rush of times would be set and the Williams drivers would set times but drop to 14th and 15th with Nicholas leading George. After the initial laps it would be Bottas, 1nM;20.423, followed by Sainz and Hamilton. Perez was fourth followed by Gasly, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Norris and Ricciardo tenth. The Williams drivers were 13th and 18th after their first runs prior to pitting. After a sensor issue Verstappen would return running on the medium tyre.