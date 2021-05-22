newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Sustainable Growth Yolo Gets a Number of Changes to the Housing Element

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA – In a release on Friday put out by Sustainable Growth Yolo, they lauded the fact that the Davis Housing Element Committee voted in favor of 10 pro-housing comments in the draft housing element. Sustainable Growth Yolo is a volunteer-run housing advocacy organization that pushes for additional housing.

www.davisvanguard.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yolo, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Development#Housing Development#Sustainable Growth Yolo#The City Council#Adu#Low Income Renters#Advocacy#Measure J R D#Review#Parking Minimums#Rhna Assignment#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Piedmont, CAEast Bay Times

Piedmont committee reviews plans for housing element update

PIEDMONT — The city’s Housing Advisory Committee met virtually May 19 to review aspects of the Piedmont Is Home campaign and the many moving parts to Piedmont’s ponderous-but-necessary housing element update to the city’s General Plan. In the next planning cycle, for the years 2023 through 2031, Piedmont is mandated...
Business895thelake.ca

Business Centre Talks Supports, Summer Economic Recovery

Kenora City Council giving the green light to Kenora’s Economic Recovery plan is good news for local businesses. Allyson Pele with the Northwest Business Centre says it sets the stage for once lockdown is over. “Some of the initiatives include the extension of the outdoor commercial patio program, free harbourtown...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy seek members for Implementation Advisory Committee

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy are currently accepting applications for the Yolo Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP)/Natural Community Conservation Plan (NCCP) Implementation Advisory Committee. The Implementation Advisory Committee will advise the Conservancy on the development and management of the reserve system of conserved properties. The Yolo HCP/NCCP conservation strategy...
Sausalito, CAsausalito.gov

Housing Element Will Identify Sites for Additional Housing Units in Sausalito

According to state law, every city in California is required to assess its community's housing needs and establish policies to ensure a private market response in providing adequate housing. The policies must include the identification of sites available for low-income housing, as well as programs to provide housing specifically targeted for low- and moderate-income residents.
West Hollywood, CAweho.org

City Continues Outreach for Housing Element Update

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to participate in the Housing Element Update. The Housing Element is a policy guide that provides an indication of the need for housing in the community — particularly the availability, affordability, and adequacy of housing — and serves as a strategy to address housing needs across the economic and social spectrum. Cities and counties are required by law to update their housing elements every eight years.
West Hollywood, CAbeverlypress.com

WeHo seeks public input on Housing Element

The city of West Hollywood invites those who were unable to attend the first Housing Element environmental impact report scoping meeting on May 11 to an additional evening scoping meeting on Tuesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. The Housing Element is a policy guide that shows the need...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

In The Face Of Climate Change, Cities Focus On Resilience & Sustainability

As the threat of climate change looms larger, cities are stepping up their efforts to become carbon neutral and bolster resilience and sustainability. So how does the work of local government on green initiatives fit into the state and federal picture? And how is the message of sustainability playing out with the next generation of Floridians?
Alpine, CAalpinecountyca.gov

Housing Element Workshop and Survey

Alpine County is updating the Housing Element of the General Plan to address the State’s requirements for the 2019-2024 planning period and wants your input!. The Housing Element is a required element of the County’s General Plan and serves as a blueprint for meeting the housing needs of our residents, at all economic levels, and addressing special housing needs.
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Editorial: Hotels help the economy, but housing sustains it

Proposed rehabilitation of the former Empire Knitting Mill, also known as the Pocketbook Factory, on Washington Street in Hudson comes as good news for the city’s economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Co-owners and developers Sean Roland and Gabriel Katz, of PBF Hudson,...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Housing changes on the horizon

In 2019 Oregon Legislature passed a bill that stands to significantly impact Woodburn housing by allowing more multi-family structures in neighborhoodsChanges in the structure of housing codes is on the horizon, and the city of Woodburn has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting to enlighten residents about those changes. In 2019 the Oregon Legislature passed a "housing choices" bill (HB 2001) that significantly expands the zoning options for housing; changes are aimed at expanding "middle housing," and include provisions such as allowing a duplex to be built on any lot where a detached single-family dwelling is currently allowed. Moreover, other...
Loomis, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Loomis Council confident, yet frustrated with housing element mandates

The Loomis Town Council on Tuesday voted to adopt its 2021-29 Draft Housing Element, but the discussion did not come without frustration. The town’s housing element, a state-mandated element of the its General Plan to assess housing characteristics, community needs and establish programs to meet those needs, is required to remain on an eight-year update cycle between June 30, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2029.
Ocean Isle Beach, NCoibgov.com

Oceanfront House Numbers

Ocean Front Property Owners - We strongly encourage you to clearly display your house number on the oceanfront side of your house, as well as the street side. Reflective signage is the most effective option. This allows Town Staff and First Responders to easily locate and assist you. Thank you for your cooperation!
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sustainability, housing and homelessness achievements and plans shared

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – During the review of the City’s Preliminary Fiscal Plan for fiscal year 2022 (FY2022), the City Commission recently received updates on the City’s sustainability, housing and homeless efforts. The presentations demonstrated how the City has made investments in the environment and housing despite setbacks from the pandemic. They also revealed how the City plans to continue investing in programs and infrastructure to achieve the goals in its strategic plan.
Portola Valley, CAportolavalley.net

Apply to the Housing Element Committee

The Housing Element Committee will begin meeting in June/July 2021 and serve through December 2022. Committee members are anticipated to:. Provide recommendations to the Town Council on an updated Housing Element that provides means to accommodate additional housing units. Explore options to minimize the impacts of additional housing units on...
metroatlantaceo.com

FEMA Publishes New Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond

FEMA announces the release of three "Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond" (Local Solutions Guides). The intention of these guides is to provide background on the various solutions communities are pursuing to provide local government services in the face of COVID-19 related budget shortfalls and public health considerations. The guides cover the topics of adaptive design, grants management capacity, and alternative public service solutions. They offer general guidance and link to resources to provide readers an opportunity to dive further into solutions that best suit their community. The Local Solutions Guides were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as non-government partners such as the Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National Emergency Management Association, International City/County Management Association, and the American Planning Association.
Politicsbradfordtoday.ca

More design elements revealed for Bradford affordable housing project

The vision behind a new affordable housing project in Bradford West Gwillimbury is becoming clearer. During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, County of Simcoe councillors got a closer look at the detailed design plans for the County of Simcoe affordable housing project at 125 Simcoe Road, one part of Bradford’s Community Centre Master Plan.