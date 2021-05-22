newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants’ Mike Tauchman knows big rivalries, thrived against Red Sox for Yankees

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's always a little bit more build-up to those games, a lot of them end up on national TV," Tauchman said in an in-person interview at Oracle Park on Friday before the Giants lost to the Dodgers 2-1. The fans get really into it, I always enjoyed it. Even the last couple years, when (the Red Sox) haven't been as strong, they still have a lot of really good players, so you've got to bring your A-game.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tauchman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Oracle Park#Dodgers#Red Sox For Yankees#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBJournal & Topics

Tauchman Traded To Giants

Fremd alum Mike Tauchman became a fan favorite with the New York Yankees since joining the team in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in 2019. The Palatine native found out Tuesday, April 27 he is headed across the country after being traded to the San Francisco Giants for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Gausman, Tauchman lead Giants past Padres 7-1 to avoid sweep

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep. Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove to...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giants beat Padres to stay atop division

Mike Tauchman hit a home run and drove in four runs and Kevin Gausman held the Padres to a Fernando Tatis Jr. solo homer over six innings Sunday afternoon as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Padres 7-1 in San Diego to hold onto first in the National League West.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Mike Tauchman: Stars in San Francisco debut

Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over Colorado. Tauchman made a strong impression in his first game with the Giants, matching his hit total from 14 at-bats with the Yankees prior to the trade. He started in center field and could see considerable time there while Mike Yastrzemski recovers from an oblique injury. Tauchman turned some heads with New York in 2019 before fading last season, so he'll be looking to establish himself for a Giants team that is surprisingly tied for the best record in the National League.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Gary Sanchez Buy Low & Mike Tauchman's Coming-Out Party

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) Sanchez may look expendable to some fantasy owners in shallow leagues after starting the year with 11 hits over 58 at-bats (.190 with two home runs and four RBI). He’s only made only five starts over the Yankees’ last 11 contests, leading to two hits over 20 at-bats. On the positive side, his strikeout rate (21.4) and walk rate (14.3) show a much better approach than 2019 and 2020. I don’t expect him to be in any free agent pools, but I wanted to shine some light on his start to the year with the hopes of stopping some fantasy owners from making a bad cut. I expect his bat to come around, along with New York’s offense. In a trading league, it would be an excellent time to buy low.
MLBMLB

Not a no-no, but Wood 'had that kind of stuff'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants left-hander Alex Wood had only one major misstep against the Rockies on Wednesday night, and it came on the basepaths, not the mound. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Wood drew a walk against Colorado reliever Jordan Sheffield and advanced to second on a single by Tommy La Stella. The 30-year-old veteran then tried to steal third, but he was easily thrown out and took a tumble over the bag as he tried to avoid Rockies third baseman Josh Fuentes’ tag.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

What to expect from Wandy Peralta, the newest Yankee

First of all let me get this out of the way, this trade hurt… A LOT. Nothing to do now but wish Mike Tauchman farewell and the best for San Francisco. Now, to what we came here. The Yankees completely out of nowhere traded the aforementioned Tauchman for 29 year...
MLBMLB

Giants place Yaz on IL; Tauchman joins team

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were hoping to avoid losing Mike Yastrzemski for an extended period of time, but they’ll now be without their starting right fielder for at least 10 days. Yastrzemski was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain as part of a flurry of...
MLByourvalley.net

San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Giants first. Mike Tauchman doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Mike Tauchman scores. Evan Longoria doubles to deep center field. Austin Slater called out on strikes. Steven Duggar flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson.
MLBMLB

La Stella banged up after bat shows vigor

The Giants avoided a sweep in San Diego with a 7-1 win over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, but they lost another second baseman in the process. Tommy La Stella , the Giants’ biggest offseason acquisition, was forced to depart early after suffering a left hamstring strain in the fifth inning and will undergo an MRI exam on Monday.
MLBgiants365.com

Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Wednesday night. "He was exactly as advertised," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. Wood (3-0) held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Mike Tauchman: Plates four in win

Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk but had four total RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres. Tauchman launched his first home run in a Giants uniform when he pulled a cutter over the wall in right to give his team a 4-1 lead. The 30-year-old had just three hits and did not have an RBI while scoring just one run in 11 games for the Yankees before being shipped off to San Francisco. He's found life in his new threads, as he's notched five hits and five RBI in his first four games as a member of the Giants. Tauchman should continue to see regular playing time while Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) remains on the 10-day injured list.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 major takeaways from Yankees finale loss to the Orioles

The New York Yankees met the Baltimore Orioles yesterday in the series finale of the four-game set. The Orioles came out with the win, with the two teams splitting the series in Baltimore. The Orioles won the first game, the Yankees took the middle two, and the Orioles took the last game in a 10 inning win. Jordan Montgomery got the start for the Yankees with Gary Sanchez catching, and Jorge Lopez started for the O’s. Neither pitcher was involved in the outcome of the game. The Yankees could have won the game if it wasn’t for some bad luck in the ninth when Gleyber Torres hit a ground-rule double that bounced into the stands, tieing the game but not allowing DJ LeMahieu to score.
MLBrotoballer.com

Early Plate Discipline Standouts for 2021

In 2019, I introduced a new (yet simple) statistical metric which focuses on the core ingredients of plate discipline. The Weighted Plate Discipline Index (wPDI) looks at the following basic binary events:. Was the ball thrown in the zone?. Was the ball swung on?. Did the batter make contact with...
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

Giants: Zaidi’s deal for former Yankees outfielder Tauchman was years in the making

Like a skilled chess player, Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi makes his moves with future ones in mind, calculating potential positions and monitoring others to strike when the opportunity presents itself. That is what led him to 30-year-old outfielder Mike Tauchman, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder who grew up...
MLBgiants365.com

Mike Tauchman had ideal Giants debut after ‘shocking’ Yankees trade

Mike Tauchman is excited about his future with the Giants after an impressive debut — just one day after the struggling Yankees traded him to San Francisco. Tauchman, batting seventh, went 3-for-4 in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday, including a single in his first at-bat. Tauchman also performed well in the outfield with a running catch at the wall.
MLBpitcherlist.com

7 Hitters Rostered in Fewer Than 15% of Leagues – Week 5

Each week from now until the end of the season, we will identify players who are rostered in fewer than 15% of fantasy baseball leagues and should be on your radar. For the most part, the players featured in this article are best suited for inclusion in deeper leagues (12 teams or more). However, with the COVID virus still wreaking havoc with fantasy rosters, you may need to eventually rely on some of the players in this article in order to field a complete and competitive lineup. We will reference Fantasy Pros’ roster percentages (as of Sunday afternoon) in this article.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants take series finale vs. Padres

Thanks to their ace and the new guy, the Giants avoided a sweep at Petco Park. Kevin Gausman went six strong and Mike Tauchman provided the necessary offense with a three-run blast as the Giants beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 7-1, salvaging the final game of a three-game series. The left San Diego half a game ahead of the Dodgers and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Padres in the NL West.
MLBPinstripe Alley

What trading Mike Tauchman for Wandy Peralta says about the Yankees

On Tuesday, seemingly out of the blue, the Yankees dealt backup outfielder Mike Tauchman to the Giants for the left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta, in addition to a player to be named later. At first, it might seem odd that the Yankees would choose to marginally add to their greatest strength at the expense of their greatest weakness.