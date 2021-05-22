Giants’ Mike Tauchman knows big rivalries, thrived against Red Sox for Yankees
There's always a little bit more build-up to those games, a lot of them end up on national TV," Tauchman said in an in-person interview at Oracle Park on Friday before the Giants lost to the Dodgers 2-1. The fans get really into it, I always enjoyed it. Even the last couple years, when (the Red Sox) haven't been as strong, they still have a lot of really good players, so you've got to bring your A-game.