Giants’ Mike Tauchman knows big rivalries, thrived against Red Sox for Yankees

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) Sanchez may look expendable to some fantasy owners in shallow leagues after starting the year with 11 hits over 58 at-bats (.190 with two home runs and four RBI). He’s only made only five starts over the Yankees’ last 11 contests, leading to two hits over 20 at-bats. On the positive side, his strikeout rate (21.4) and walk rate (14.3) show a much better approach than 2019 and 2020. I don’t expect him to be in any free agent pools, but I wanted to shine some light on his start to the year with the hopes of stopping some fantasy owners from making a bad cut. I expect his bat to come around, along with New York’s offense. In a trading league, it would be an excellent time to buy low.