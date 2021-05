Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) cut a disconsolate figure at the end of stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia after the chance of a win slipped through his fingers after a late crash and enforced bike change. The Belgian had been part of the winning break that took on the dirt roads to Montalcino and with teammate Roger Kluge by his side, the duo were well placed to contest the stage win after the peloton allowed the move to build up a fifteen minute lead before the first of four sectors of gravel roads.