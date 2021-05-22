newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Betty Mae Roberson West

By Contributed
thecoastlandtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Betty Mae Roberson West, age 87, passed away on May 18th peacefully in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born April 30, 1934 in Stuart, Virginia to the late (Ida) Mae Vaughn and Greely Roberson. Her husband of 58 years, James “Jim” Kirk West, predeceased her in 2014 along with brothers, C. B. Roberson, Bennie Roberson, Riley Roberson, and Elmer Roberson. She graduated from Stuart High School and attended Radford College, George Washington University and The College of Hampton Roads where she majored in accounting. She retired as Paymaster of Dow/BASF in Williamsburg where she oversaw salary payroll for all the US Dow Chemical plants and had traveled extensively overseeing payroll operations. She was a charter member of Walnut Hills Baptist Church in Williamsburg where she had taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir and the WMU. After retiring from Dow BASF, she worked alongside her husband in the family business, West Machine Company, Inc. Upon the sale of the business and retirement of their family business they returned to Stuart to live out their “golden years” where she loved flower gardens and vegetable gardens, painting anything and everything that did not move, reading and attending Dobyns Primitive Baptist and Stuart Primitive Baptist where her father had served as minister. She was a twelfth generation Virginian from the settling of Jamestown in 1619, thus rendering her a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jubal Early Chapter, Rocky Mount, Va.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Williamsburg, VA
Obituaries
City
Jamestown, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Stuart, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Washington#Stuart High School#Radford College#Dow Basf#Dow Chemical#Wmu#Dow Basf#Dobyns Primitive Baptist#Patrick Memorial Gardens#Sister In Law#Great Grandchildren#Husband#Dobyns Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Colonial Williamsburg and Community Partners join for Juneteenth 2021

WILLIAMSBURG — Colonial Williamsburg will join community partners to commemorate Juneteenth with a series of events on June 19, 2021. Observances will start at 10 a.m. on Market Square in Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic area. The keynote address will be given by Professor Robert Watson of Hampton University. This hourlong program is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with William & Mary, the Let Freedom Ring Foundation, the city and Colonial Williamsburg.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Business Briefs: May 10-16, 2021

Welcome to our new Monday column, Business Briefs! Each week, we will provide a round up for you with business-related stories published WYDaily during the last week. Do you have a business-related story idea? We want to hear from you! Please send us an email at Info@WYDaily.com and tell us all about it!
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Ann Elizabeth Johnson Lee, 86, retired from Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

WILLIAMSBURG — Ann Elizabeth Johnson Lee passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. On March 2, 1935, the stork flew into Williamsburg, Virginia and delivered a sweet little bundle of joy to the proud parents, Sallie and Ivan Johnson. The bundle of joy was a sweet little baby girl. It was said, “she came in the world waving her little hand, like the queen,” so they decided to name her Ann Elizabeth Johnson. She continued to do the queen wave until her illness took its toll.
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

A New Suffragist Memorial Is Open in Virginia

A new memorial 13 years in the making, which honors the “entire arc” of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, was dedicated in Lorton yesterday. Billed as the first of its kind, the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial commemorates the decades-long fight for the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Woolwine, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Patrick is berry busy this weekend

TODAY’S WORD is spec house. Example: My first house was a spec house, but the current one, which I plan stay in for life, was custom built. THURSDAY’S WORD was speculative. It means (of an investment) involving a high risk of loss — or, if lucky, high profit. Example: “A few of the land grants were obtained by non-residents for speculative purposes.” (Source: “Patrick County History” from the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department website)