As the weather heats up and days grow longer, families are looking for ways to enjoy the outside. This summer, add a little extra to your backyard pool activities and family BBQs with epic outdoor entertainment brought to you by the Epson EpiqVision™ Mini EF12 Streaming Laser Projector. Equipped with built-in Android TV™,1 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity, the EF12 offers easy access to popular streaming services for instant entertainment up to 150-inches virtually anywhere. No screen required, all you need is an EF12, a blank wall or white sheet, your favorite snacks, and a blanket to enjoy a magical viewing experience in the comfort of your own backyard.