Patrick Leahy signals he'll run for ninth Senate term

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy recently joined the Vermont Chamber of Commerce for a virtual discussion on the economic future of the state. Leahy, a Democrat, is Senate pro tem, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the senior member of the Judiciary Committee. He joined the meeting a bit late because he was opening the day’s Senate session. So the Senator’s Vermont Field Representative Chris Saunders began the virtual session explaining the status of the federal infrastructure bill. Saunders said they have been gathering input from Vermonters for over a year and incorporating those ideas into the bill. “The hope and the belief is that Congress will take the ball and run with it trying to pass a bill first through the House of Representatives later this summer, maybe by the 4th of July, and then the Senate picking it up and making some adjustments and sending it back over to the House either later in the summer or early in the fall.”