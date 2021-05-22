Patrick Leahy signals he'll run for ninth Senate term
The Senate’s longest-serving Democrat, long assumed to be on the cusp of retirement, is leaning toward giving it another go. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), who has served since 1975 and is in the line of presidential succession, is asking colleagues to support his potential campaign for a ninth term, according to Democratic senators who have spoken to him. The 81-year-old has also indicated to them that he believes he’s “the only Democrat that can win the seat,” said a person briefed on the conversations. Given that Bernie Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats, Leahy’s the only Democrat ever elected to the Senate from Vermont.www.msn.com