Roundup: Phil Mickelson Leads PGA Championship; Jana Kramer Upset With Divorce Settlement; Nazem Kadri Suspended

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wyoming lawmaker admits he impregnated a 14-year-old at 18 ... An ancient star casts new light on birth of the universe ... Nooses found at Amazon construction site ... The S&P 500 ended Friday flat ... We likely dramatically undercounted COVID-19 deaths ... Apple CEO Tim Cook grilled by judge on App Store policies ... Israel-Hamas ceasefire holding for now ... Jana Kramer isn't happy with her divorce settlement ... Danny Masterson to stand trial on three rape charges ... "In the Heights" is garnering rave reviews ... "Army of the Dead" is getting good reviews too ... Phil Mickelson was brilliant on Friday at the PGA ... The Mariners have a COVID-19 positive and a low vaccination rate ... Tim Tebow is selling a lot of jerseys ... Bellator 259 results ... Avalanche center Nazem Kadri suspended eight games for illegal check ... Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence agree to August fight ... Alex Rodriguez launches makeup line for men ...

The 10 most interesting storylines for the rest of the NFL offseason [Sports Illustrated]

Ranking the NFL's top defenses for 2021 [CBS Sports]

Nothing is more American than getting vaccinated for a lottery ticket [The Atlantic]

The five most interesting players of the NBA's first round [The Ringer]

Andy Reid is the coach we never knew we needed [FanSided}

Phil Mickelson Looking Nothing Like an Old Man By the Sea [The Big Lead]

Sigh...

Bill Burr on Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce:

Hot Ones revealed its Season 15 hot sauce lineup:

Weezer -- "I Need Some of That"

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Gaza Conflict Continues; Albert Pujols to the Dodgers; Who Would Pay for Twitter?

Behind NBC's decision to take a break from the Golden Globes ... Gaza conflict continues ... Terrible news for anyone planning to get into the art-stealing game ... Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers ... Leicester wins FA Cup with an assist from VAR ... Rapper Lil Reese injured in shootout ... Rombauer bests Medina Spirit, Midnight Bourbon to win Preakness Stakes as 11-1 long shot ... 16 players to watch in the NHL playoffs ... CNN readies for Don Lemon tonight ... Ranking the Saw movies, which are all great ... Marv Albert retiring ...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce; Anya Taylor-Joy to Host SNL; Dustin May Needs Tommy John Surgery

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce ... Joe Biden raises cap on refugees ... Number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol drops 88 percent ... Facebook to make Donald Trump decision this week ... Computer chip shortage could last a year ... Reaching herd immunity unlikely in the United States ... LA Times names Kevin Merida executive editor ... Lumber prices break records ... Anya Taylor-Joy to host "Saturday Night Live" season finale ... "Succession" casts Alexander Skarsgard for Season 3 ... Andrew Cuomo says Broadway can reopen on May 19 ... Robert Horry graduated from Alabama ... Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery ... Russell Westbrook went off Monday night ... The Bears shockingly released Charles Leno ... Terry Bradshaw called Aaron Rodgers "dumber than a box of rocks" ...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Crypto Struggles; RIP Paul Mooney; Corey Kluber No-Hitter

Crypto is having a rough moment ... RIP Paul Mooney ... Mitch McConnell opposes the Jan 6 commission ... but it passed with some Republican support ... Rep. Tim Ryan unloaded on the GOP ... there are German ants who live forever because of tapeworms ... Trump Organization's consulting payments ot Ivanka Trump are getting a tax probe ... there is going to be a Mouse Rat album released ... A$AP Rocky is GQ's next coverstory ... curious kindergarteners unintentionally stopped a schoolbus hijacking ... a look at the history of the Jaws ride ...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

USGA gives Phil Mickelson special exemption into 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

The USGA has extended Phil Mickelson a special exemption to compete in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20. The 50-year-old Mickelson is a six-time US Open runner-up, boasting the most second-place finishes in championship history. Mickelson would have had to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking by the cutoff date to earn an invitation or otherwise go through the 36-hole final qualifying process.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson fighting multi-front battle as last, best chance for final major awaits

Phil Mickelson always seems to be fighting a multi-pronged war. Over the course of his career he has -- for various, overlapping periods of time -- battled an errant driver, an inability to close out his nation's biggest event, unwise decisions engendered by immense hubris and even, briefly, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This week's fight, as Lefty (-7) holds the 54-hole lead at the 2021 PGA Championship by one over Brooks Koepka, is as emotionally taxing as any he's ever taken on in a single week.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego's Phil Mickelson Does What No Golfer Has Done

So how did San Diego’s 50-year-old Phil Mickelson do something that no golfer has done before?. How did he become the oldest golfer to ever win a major championship?. In his remarks afterward winning the US PGA Championship, just yards from a beach not that much different from the beaches here in his hometown, Phil said he believed it was possible despite everything saying it wasn’t.
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golftigernet.com

Re: Congratulations to Phil Mickelson

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." golfing buddies (and me) used to refer to Phil as "That Chokin' SOB". He did give quite a few away. But, he finally learned to hang tough under the pressure, and that was never more evident than coming down the stretch today. He knew exactly what he HAD to do to win, and other than the ball trickling in the water on that one hole (where he still made bogey), he was clutch when he had to be.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Intriguing PGA Championship Setup

The final round of the 2021 PGA Championship should be a good one. It’s been a fun major championship so far, with more entertainment likely coming on Sunday afternoon. Phil Mickelson is leading the tournament, while Brooks Koepka is just one stroke back. Mickelson and Koepka will be paired up in the final grouping on Sunday afternoon.
GolfPosted by
Daily News

Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at 50 years old, becoming oldest golf major winner ever

For a brief moment on Sunday, it looked like Phil Mickelson was faltering with the heat on again, bogeying the 13th and 14th holes to give the much younger contenders a flicker of hope. Then Mickelson righted himself, with a par on the 15th and a brilliant drive on the 16th to set up a birdie. From there, he couldn’t be caught at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old finished at six-under for ...
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Physical in win

Kadri registered an assist, three shots on goal and seven hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights. Kadri set a physical tone in Monday's battle between the top two teams in the West Division. He also set up Andre Burakovsky for the game-tying goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Kadri has been streaky in 2020-21, but he's put up a solid 31 points with 167 shots on net and 36 hits through 54 outings.