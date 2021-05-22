Nick Tropeano called up, but Giants’ pitching plans Saturday still murky
Adding to the intrigue: The Chronicle has learned that Scott Kazmir, the most experienced big-league starter in the organization aside from Johnny Cueto, was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He is totally healthy, so the move likely would be either to allow the left-hander to start against the Dodgers or pitch as part of a tandem with Tropeano depending on the state of the Giants' bullpen after Friday's game.