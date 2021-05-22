newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nick Tropeano called up, but Giants’ pitching plans Saturday still murky

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to the intrigue: The Chronicle has learned that Scott Kazmir, the most experienced big-league starter in the organization aside from Johnny Cueto, was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He is totally healthy, so the move likely would be either to allow the left-hander to start against the Dodgers or pitch as part of a tandem with Tropeano depending on the state of the Giants' bullpen after Friday's game.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Nick Tropeano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dodgers#Triple A Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants prospects rundown 5/13: NO-HITTER! NO-HITTER!

Minor league baseball is finally back. After MLB canceled last year’s slate of affiliate games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and began an unprecedented consolidation of minor-league ball, fans finally have official box scores to track and highlights to watch on MILB TV. Make sure to revisit our daily SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of their minor-league affiliates.
MLBMLB

Tropeano called up as potential starter

When the Giants unveiled their Opening Day roster in March, the most notable omission was right-hander Nick Tropeano, who made a compelling case to be included on the 26-man roster following his strong performance in Cactus League action. “It was a difficult decision and not the easiest conversation letting him...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Nick Tropeano: Shaky in Giants debut

Tropeano allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Tropeano got through the sixth inning with relatively little trouble, but he struggled in the seventh. The right-hander was solid in a multi-inning role for Pittsburgh last year with a 1.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He'll likely fill a similar role for as long as he's on San Francisco's major-league roster.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Could Mariners' top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert also be called up this weekend?

May 12—While the news that Mariners' top prospect Jarred Kelenic will make his major-league debut Thursday night at T-Mobile Park generated a fervor on social media on Monday evening, it's possible that the hard-hitting outfielder might not be the only prospect called up for the homestand. Could Logan Gilbert, the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Solak batting fifth for Rangers versus Giants

Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak will hit fifth in Tuesday afternoon's interleague contest against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Solak has been bumped down a few spots in the order after hitting exclusively second since late April. He's hitting .271/.350/.457 overall on the season. Per numberFire's...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Tickets For Giants, Cardinals Series On Sale Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers tickets for series against the San Francisco Giants (May 27-30) and St. Louis Cardinals (May 31-June 2) went on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday. Fans can purchase single-game tickets online at Dodgers.com/Tickets. The team previously began selling tickets last week for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Giants: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds open a pivotal homestand against the surprising Giants. It took a comeback of near historic proportions, but the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park in better shape than they left it. It’s tough to be disappointed in a winning road trip, but visiting two last-place clubs along the three city trek, a 5-4 mark, is the least of acceptable outcomes as far as the Reds are concerned.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Waste More Strong Pitching in Loss vs Giants

Wednesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates wasted more good pitching a 3-1 series-opening loss against the San Francisco Giants. When a lineup that lacks depth is missing two of their three best hitters they will be expected to struggle. That is what is currently happening with the Pittsburgh Pirates. What makes it frustrating is that the Pirates have been getting plenty of strong pitching of late.
NFLCBS Sports

Breeland Speaks: Time up with Giants

The Giants cut Speaks on Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Speaks signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants back in January, previously having spent time on the Raiders' practice squad last season. With New York needing to make room for a slew of UDFA signings, Speaks will now have to look for another depth opportunity.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 8 Pitching Waiver Wire: Top Prospect Called Up In Seattle

Buried in the Jarred Kelenic news was the promotion of another top prospect in Seattle, Logan Gilbert. While Kelenic might be Seattle’s number-one overall prospect, Gilbert is not far behind at number four. The 6’6″, 24-year-old former first-round pick has only gotten better since being drafted out of Stetson University in 2018. He features a mid-90s four-seamer that can hit 97, a hard slider, a curveball, and an above average changeup. He quickly rose through the ranks and dominated in Double-A before impressing at the alternate training site last season, enough so to leave him as one of the Mariners most highly-regarded prospects. As I type this, he is scheduled to make his major league debut tonight against the Indians alongside Jarred Kelenic. Very little short of an injury in his first start will change my mind, as he’s worth an add regardless of how his debut goes. Two of his next three starts could come at home against the Tigers and the Rangers.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox place Nick Pivetta on COVID IL, Eduard Bazardo called up

The Red Sox have put a starting pitcher on the injured list for the first time this year, but it shouldn’t be for a long period of time. Shortly before the team’s game against the Athletics at Fenway on Wednesday, they announced they had placed Nick Pivetta on the COVID injured list. It comes as a result of side effects from getting his vaccine, so it shouldn’t be a long absence. While he’s off the roster, Eduard Bazardo has come up to join the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Ahmed starting for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Ahmed is getting the nod at shortstop while batting seventh in the order against Nationals starter Joe Ross. Our models project Ahmed for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Resting Saturday

Belt will sit Saturday against the Pirates, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Belt sits for the second time in three days. His absence Thursday was due to left side tightness, but he returned to reach base twice Friday. Saturday's day off may simply be a routine one, as the Giants are going with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Tyler Anderson. Wilmer Flores will get the nod at first base.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Madrigal in Chicago's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox infielder Nick Madrigal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Madrigal is getting the nod at second base while batting ninth in the order against Royals starter Mike Minor. Our models project Madrigal for 1.4 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MLBSportsGrid

Reds OF Nick Senzel Not In Thursday’s Lineup vs. Giants

The Cincinnati Reds released their Thursday lineup against the Giants, and for the third straight day, Nick Senzel has been left out. The outfielder is said to be dealing with a knee issue that’s considered to be minor. Cincinnati will opt to go with Jesse Winker, Tyler Naquin, and Nick...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Saturday BP: Giants release “Catchin’ Up” video with Logan Webb

Hello and happy Saturday. If you’ve read this segment for long, you’ve probably seen me post some “Catchin’ Up” videos from the San Francisco Giants YouTube page. I wasn’t sure if these videos would continue into the regular season, but it seems they are. The most recent one is starting...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey not in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants catcher/infielder Buster Posey is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Posey is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali against Pirates starter Tyler Anderson. In 98 plate appearances this season, Posey has a .365 batting average with a 1.131 OPS, 8 home...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Pitching Prospect Getting Called Up

MLB’s Keegan Matheson reported on Saturday morning that the Blue Jays intend to add left handed pitching prospect Nick Allgeyer to the active roster for tonight’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allgeyer began the season in AAA with the Buffalo Bisons and has started two games so far this...