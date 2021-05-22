newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer eggs on booing San Francisco Giants’ fans

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boos rained down on Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer as he made his way toward the first-base dugout in the seventh inning from San Francisco, and Bauer figured he might as well embrace it. He cupped his right hand around his right ear, then raised both arms to the sky, pleading for more vitriol. The Dodgers beat the upstart San Francisco Giants in the first meeting of the 2021 season on Friday night, hanging on by a 2-1 score, and Bauer fully immersed himself into the rivalry.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Syndergaard: Baseball has 'gotten soft,' needs more 'shit-talking'

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard believes bat flips and Twitter drama will help make baseball more entertaining. "It's fun, but we're also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we're always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether it's to distract him in some form or fashion," Syndergaard told GQ's Clay Skipper when asked about the recent Twitter drama involving Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. "But I think it's great for baseball, and I think the fans really enjoy it. It's exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities.
MLBaudacy.com

Trevor Bauer 'pissed' as Dodgers slide into third place in NL West

Trevor Bauer is none too pleased with the state of his new team. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was brutally honest about how he felt following a 2-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday in which he allowed two runs over six innings pitched. It marked the fifth straight series...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

5/16 Gamethread: Giants vs. Pirates

And thus concludes the San Francisco Giants four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Personally believe they should try and win this one. Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) National broadcast: None. Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Enjoy the baseball, friends.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Will Finish Atop NL West Standings

After jumping out to an MLB-best 13-2 start, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won just five of their last 20 games, dropping five consecutive series and falling to third place in the National League West. Even with their recent stretch of sloppy play, the Dodgers remain right in the thick...
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBRealGM

Trevor Bauer Calls Out Dodgers Amid Recent Slide

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 43-17 last season on their way to a World Series title. They entered the season with high expectations, but came into the week at 18-17. "I'm pissed, personally. I freaking hate losing," Trevor Bauer said. "I want to win. That's why I came here. We are not playing up to our capability right now so I'm mad. I'm not going to speak on behalf of anybody else.
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants in place of scratched Brandon Belt (side)

The San Francisco Giants will start Darin Ruf at first base for late-scratch Brandon Belt in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt was originally slated to replace Ruf in today's lineup, but the team scratched Belt shortly before game time. Ruf will now remain in the lineup and play first base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Giants: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds open a pivotal homestand against the surprising Giants. It took a comeback of near historic proportions, but the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park in better shape than they left it. It’s tough to be disappointed in a winning road trip, but visiting two last-place clubs along the three city trek, a 5-4 mark, is the least of acceptable outcomes as far as the Reds are concerned.
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast revisits Giants series, walk-off wins

Bucs Dugout contributor Nathan Hursh breaks down the Pittsburgh Pirates’ series vs. the San Francisco Giants, in which the team won both of their games in their final at-bat leading to a series split over the top team in the NL West. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Is Me Me Noah Syndergaard About To Go Off The Deep End?

Noah Syndergaard appears to be in a foot race with Trevor Bauer to figure out new ways of drawing attention to himself. His latest campaign…. Noah Syndergaard has launched a new campaign with the same old message – it’s all about me. From the flowing blond locks tied into a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Buster Posey as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Posey will handle catching duties and bat third while Curt Casali hits the bench. Posey has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will have their fourth match with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Giants won the first meeting with the Pirates but they...
MLBsemoball.com

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all. "It was...