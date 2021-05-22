newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Intriguing Dilution Of Presence

By Enrique Dans
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The experience acquired during the pandemic from using tools such as videoconferencing across a range of situations has prompted several companies to experiment with new technologies and interfaces for when the pandemic is behind us and we’re living in the new normal. The basic idea is to replace the need...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

189K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Software#Dilution#Creative Technologies#Space Technology#Space Hardware#Advanced Technology#Science And Technology#Spatial#Mesh#Ar#Concepts#Experiment#Approach#Interfaces#Virtual Wallpapers#Directional Cameras#Brand#Science Fiction#Virtual Meetings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Google
Related
Shalimar, FLrismedia.com

Creating a Powerful Online Presence

Shalimar, Florida | www.era.com/era-american-real-estate. Why is it so important to have a strong online presence?. While there are numerous reasons, first and foremost, real estate professionals must remember that it’s all about presence. In fact, it’s the same things that allow an individual to have a strong presence in their everyday life to have a strong presence in the virtual world, albeit in different ways. While real estate professionals used to be the gatekeepers of all the information, the tide has turned, and today, prospective clients are shopping agents—and they’re doing it online. Establishing a strong online presence is key when it comes to helping buyers and sellers understand who you are and how they’re going to connect with you.
Technologygineersnow.com

3 Cybersecurity Concerns for Brands Pursuing a Digital Presence

3 Cybersecurity Concerns for Brands Pursuing a Digital Presence. The time that stands between the advent of the world wide web and this precise moment in history represents an unbroken chain of evolution for cybersecurity threats. Afterall, the internet offers a near-endless selection of highly lucrative opportunities for those willing...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Affectiva acquired by Swedish firm to create automotive AI powerhouse

Affectiva, a Boston company whose technology can sense human emotions through artificial intelligence, announced Tuesday that it will be acquired for $73.5 million by Smart Eye, a publicly traded firm based in Sweden. Founded in 2009 and spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Affectiva has developed “emotion recognition...
ComputersMarin Independent Journal

The evolution of brain-computer interface devices

The idea of controlling something outside of your body using just your mind sounds like science fiction, but it’s slowly becoming science reality through the brain-computer interface. This isn’t exactly new. Some of you may remember way back in 2005 hearing about researchers surgically implanting a brain interface in a quadriplegic patient so that his thoughts could move a robotic hand in basic motions.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Ciao, Cookies! Taking Out The Lazy Way Out

The word on the street has been the cookie is being killed off by Apple or Google or Mozilla or … even California. But the truth is, as always, more nuanced. Consumers demanded a new way forward that respected their privacy and seemed less intrusive than browsers adding small files on their computers that became known as ways to “track” how they interacted with websites. Add to that reticence about privacy the backlash in Europe to American platforms trading on their citizens’ data and then even a few stateside regulators and elected representatives, some authentic and some no doubt self-serving, started to get loud about digital advertising practices. The claim from D.C. and a state capital or two was motivated by wanting to protect privacy, though of course they’ve gotten the solutions wrong as frequently as they’ve gotten them right.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Performance Over Presence: Rethinking The Post-Pandemic Office

Here’s the new landscape CFOs face when it comes to potential changes in the workplace: Tens of thousands of finance leaders and professionals joined their current organizations in the past 14 months. Many, if not most, of these people have yet to set foot in an office. Many have not met their colleagues outside a computer screen. And many new and existing employees have come to value the flexibility of remote work. They want a voice and a choice on where and when they work. In light of this, what should the post-pandemic office look like?
Computersarxiv.org

Sufficient reasons for classifier decisions in the presence of constraints

Recent work has unveiled a theory for reasoning about the decisions made by binary classifiers: a classifier describes a Boolean function, and the reasons behind an instance being classified as positive are the prime-implicants of the function that are satisfied by the instance. One drawback of these works is that they do not explicitly treat scenarios where the underlying data is known to be constrained, e.g., certain combinations of features may not exist, may not be observable, or may be required to be disregarded. We propose a more general theory, also based on prime-implicants, tailored to taking constraints into account. The main idea is to view classifiers in the presence of constraints as describing partial Boolean functions, i.e., that are undefined on instances that do not satisfy the constraints. We prove that this simple idea results in reasons that are no less (and sometimes more) succinct. That is, not taking constraints into account (e.g., ignored, or taken as negative instances) results in reasons that are subsumed by reasons that do take constraints into account. We illustrate this improved parsimony on synthetic classifiers and classifiers learned from real data.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Anchor Audio Expands Presence In Canada

Anchor Audio appointments Canadian firm, DataVisual Marketing as an official Anchor Audio distributor and representative. CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio leading manufacturer of portable PA systems for education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has strengthened support of its rapidly growing Canadian presence with the appointment of DataVisual Marketing as distributor and representative. Alex Jacobs, CEO, made the announcement from company headquarters in Carlsbad, CA, noting that DataVisual will be responsible for marketing the entire Anchor product line.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Essential Empathy: 3 Ways To Improve Presence

Darren exhaled a long sigh. I don’t understand this. How could this gap be so big?. Darren was reviewing the leadership 360 assessment that he’d brought to the coaching session. The big gap was between the high rating he’d given himself and the low ratings his direct reports gave him in “Building Trust”.
TechnologyOZY

The Intriguing World of Cybersecurity

TED or Coachella? Why not both?! This May 15-16, join us for a virtual celebration of bold change and big ideas at OZY Fest. Find out why CNBC calls it “the new SXSW” by spending a weekend with game-changers and change-makers who are ahead of their time and worthy of yours — from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Condoleezza Rice to Sevyn Streeter, Tig Notaro, Mark Cuban, Kat Cunning and more. Don’t miss out — register now.
BusinessTechCrunch

Emotion-detection software startup Affectiva acquired for $73.5M

Affectiva, which spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2009, has developed software that can detect and understand human emotion, which Smart Eye is keen to combine with its own AI-based eye-tracking technology. The companies’ founders see an opportunity to expand beyond driver monitoring systems — tech that is often used in conjunction with advanced driver assistance systems to track and measure awareness — and into the rest of the vehicle. Together, the technology could help them break into the emerging “interior sensing” market, which can be used to monitor the entire cabin of a vehicle and deliver services in response to the occupant’s emotional state.
Businessmartechseries.com

Driven by Global Demand, Pixalate Expands EMEA Presence

Announces London office and new VP of Sales and Operations EMEA. Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today announces the expansion of its EMEA operations with a new team in London. Pixalate has also added key industry leader Lee Moulding as VP of Sales and Operations, EMEA, to lead the company’s international efforts.
Mental HealthComplex

Resources for Calm and Presence of Mind

Figuring out how to calm your mind and your body can be frustrating. Meditation apps, podcasts, tool kits, and more can help you learn to meditate and discover the techniques that work best for you. Free Meditation Resources. Stop, Breathe, and Think: Find your calm with short activities in tune...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Toxic Peer Review in Computer Science and What to Do about It…

On peer review and some of its most significant failures. Scientific Peer Review affects all computer science researchers and academics in their daily life. More often than we actually want to admit, the process causes severe problems and wrong decisions are being made. PEER REVIEW EXAMPLE. Reviewer 1: Good paper...
IndustrySpaceRef

Ramon.Space Raises $17.5M in Series A for Supercomputing in Space

Ramon.Space, a world leader in space computing solutions, has raised $17.5M in Series A funding. The round includes StageOne Ventures, Deep Insight, WorldQuant Ventures, UMC Capital and existing investor Grove Ventures. The capital will be used to continue development of the company's computing solutions, support its rapidly expanding US and Israel operations, and expand the team globally.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Exposes MacBook Pro Surprise

At last year’s virtual WWDC, Tim Cook announced that Apple would be transitioning the full Mac line-up away from Intel’s x86 architecture to the ARM-based Apple Silicon. The first MacBooks were released in November last year. With the first 16 inch MacBook Pro expected this summer, we’ve got our best look yet at Apple’s powerful laptop.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

VR already lets us experience the future Google's Project Starline is chasing

After the past year, we all understand what it's like to experience a lack of human presence. While the best teleconferencing apps let us see and talk to someone who might be far away physically, it doesn't make us feel any physically closer to that person. Part of it is because it's easy to get distracted while using a modern smartphone or computer, but most of it boils down to how our brains perceive reality and make memories. Without the physical nature of a person being in your actual physical vicinity, our memories tend to be a little dull.
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

Intriguing: British Airways Trialling ‘Virtual Queues”

If you hate queueing, miss travel, and want to feel like a VIP – a new British Airways trial might be your ticket. Maybe. British Airways will soon become the first airline in the world to trial the use of Qmatic, an established virtual “queueing” system, which is British – for ‘waiting in line’ software.