WATCH: Coach Larry Gilreath talks with Steve Wilson in the latest edition of “Sit Down with Steve.” Gilreath, originally from Tennessee, has been a basketball coach in Brevard County at the junior high school, high school and college level. The long-time educator was head coach at Titusville High School for 15 years and is currently an assistant coach with the Astronaut War Eagles. His son Kyle is the head coach of the War Eagles. Gilreath talks with Wilson about his time in Tennessee, his love of coaching basketball and much more in this exclusive interview.