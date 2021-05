Less than a month after retiring as president and CEO at TIAA, Roger Ferguson Jr. is adding a new title to his resume: board director at the Swedish fintech Klarna. Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, is the latest of several new appointees to the board of the Stockholm-based company, which is enjoying rapid growth in the United States. He will bring experience in economics, finance and policy to the firm’s board, CEO Sebastian Siemiątkowski said in a press release.