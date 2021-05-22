SF Giants’ win streak snaps at five against Dodgers, Trevor Bauer (who makes a compelling villain)
In the top of the third, Wood left a 2-0 slider over the middle of the plate and watched as Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor launched the pitch over the center field fence to give Los Angeles an early lead. Bauer, who signed a contract that made him the highest-paid player in baseball this offseason, looked as if he was born to be a central character in a rivalry as he almost single-handedly turned a high-stakes game between the Giants and Dodgers into must-see theater.