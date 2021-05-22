newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants’ win streak snaps at five against Dodgers, Trevor Bauer (who makes a compelling villain)

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the top of the third, Wood left a 2-0 slider over the middle of the plate and watched as Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor launched the pitch over the center field fence to give Los Angeles an early lead. Bauer, who signed a contract that made him the highest-paid player in baseball this offseason, looked as if he was born to be a central character in a rivalry as he almost single-handedly turned a high-stakes game between the Giants and Dodgers into must-see theater.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Left Field#Los Angeles#Center Field#Sf Giants#Streak#Fielder Chris Taylor#Lead#Must See Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Pujols: 'Still got some gasoline left in tank'

Albert Pujols is ready to go with the Dodgers, and he has one goal in mind: help them win another World Series. "They were really excited to have me here, and that's what led me to make this decision to come here," Pujols said at his introductory press conference Monday. "I'm really excited to help this organization this year to get another ring."
MLBRealGM

Trevor Bauer Calls Out Dodgers Amid Recent Slide

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 43-17 last season on their way to a World Series title. They entered the season with high expectations, but came into the week at 18-17. "I'm pissed, personally. I freaking hate losing," Trevor Bauer said. "I want to win. That's why I came here. We are not playing up to our capability right now so I'm mad. I'm not going to speak on behalf of anybody else.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Will Finish Atop NL West Standings

After jumping out to an MLB-best 13-2 start, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won just five of their last 20 games, dropping five consecutive series and falling to third place in the National League West. Even with their recent stretch of sloppy play, the Dodgers remain right in the thick...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Watch Trevor Bauer Prank Teammates in the Dugout

Lighthearted pranks in a big-league dugout are always a welcomed sight. Dodgers fans have seen their share of them over the years, including the classic hot foot prank on Scott Van Slyke a few years ago. This week, Dodgers fans got a little bit of a surprise in the way...
MLBpasadenanow.com

Live Blogging with Eddie Rivera: Dodgers Pound the Marlins in a Wild One, 7-0

Things were going so well for Miami Marlin Jordan Holloway. And then they weren’t. Going into the fourth with a no-hitter,things soured fast. Turner ended Holloway’s no-hitter with a single. A single sent Turner to second, and a walk to Smith loaded the bases. Holloway walked in the Dodgers’ first run in the person of Justin Turner.
MLBESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers officially sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES -- Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Albert Pujols Reacts To Signing With The Dodgers

It’s been quite a whirlwind of a month for Albert Pujols. The future Hall of Famer saw his career with the Angels end a week ago and begin with the Dodgers on Monday. While excited to get to work with the Dodgers, Pujols couldn’t help but thank the Angels and their fans in a statement on Monday.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBDaily Times

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (21-17) face the Miami Marlins (17-21) for the second of a three-game set in Dodger Stadium at 9:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Marlins with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. chased Miami's starter, Sandy Alcantara, early last night in the...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Is Me Me Noah Syndergaard About To Go Off The Deep End?

Noah Syndergaard appears to be in a foot race with Trevor Bauer to figure out new ways of drawing attention to himself. His latest campaign…. Noah Syndergaard has launched a new campaign with the same old message – it’s all about me. From the flowing blond locks tied into a...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB Lineup Picks (5/15/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

We have a large 10-game slate to work with on FanDuel tonight and there are a number of different ways we can build lineups. There are a few appealing pitchers on the high end in Bauer and Nola, but getting to one of the value pitchers allows you to jam in more expensive and higher-ceiling one-offs and stacks. It's officially a Coors slate as the Rockies host the Reds in the league's most generous ballpark, while we also have the Nationals, Phillies, Astros, White Sox, and Yankees all in great spots to produce.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...