When it comes to the rich and famous, relatability is portrayable by prominently displayed pets. Miley Cyrus grinned naked and speckled with mud on the cover of Paper magazine cuddling her late adopted piglet Pig Pig; Lana Del Rey got into bed with her cat for Rolling Stone, later humphing to Interview Magazine that raising her felines (and dogs and chickens) alone is hard work. Kendall Jenner is trailed loyally by her Doberman Pinscher on social media, but it was a cockatoo that perched on her finger for a Mert and Marcus Vogue cover.