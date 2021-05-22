newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida theme parks, attractions ease mask and other COVID rules ahead of Memorial Day

By Michelle Marchante and
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Are you planning a South Florida staycation this summer? A road trip to the theme parks in Orlando?. Whatever your plans, masks are no longer required everywhere you go. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear a mask, except in certain places. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask, the CDC advises.

www.bradenton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#P Rez Art Museum Miami#Florida Water#Disney Parks#City Parks#Public Parks#National Parks#Covid#Cdc#Lion Country Safari#Dave Busters#Hemingway Home#Main House#Cmx Brickell City Centre#Universal Studios#National Park Service#Frost Museum#Pamm#Miami Herald#Macarthur Causeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery:
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.