There are many skin conditions that exist out there that we have no idea about. Do you ever look at your body and notice something strange? A zit or a rash that doesn’t look quite right? There’s a multitude of different conditions out there, and that’s what we have dermatologists for. But there’s a syndrome that’s throwing everybody for a loop. It’s called Toasted Skin Syndrome, and it’s when your skin appears to have a rash that comes from a low exposure burn. We did some research to find about this condition. Keep reading for more!