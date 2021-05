Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.