Acura's redesigned 2021 TLX has been out for a while but the version performance fans are waiting for, the TLX Type S, is yet to land in showrooms. It arrives in late May but the public will get to see the car for the first time during the Mid-Ohio round of the 2021 WeatherTech Sports Car Championship on this weekend in Lexington, Ohio. This year's race is officially known as the Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by the TLX Type S.