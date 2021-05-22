newsbreak-logo
Doniphan County, KS

Elmer Hansen turns 90!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmer Hansen is turning 90 on May 24, 2021. He was born in Oakland, Nebraska, on May 24, 1931. Elmer graduated from Oakland High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He carried mail for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years prior to retiring to full-time farming. He has been a proud resident of Doniphan County since 1955.

