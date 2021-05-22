Elmer Hansen turns 90!

(Editor’s note: On Dec. 19, 2020, City Attorney Robert Campbell filed a writ of mandamus in Atchison County District Court compelling Sheriff Jack Laurie to accept all inmates committed to him by police to the Atchison County Jail in support of Kansas Statute 60-801. The civil action relates to an inmate police arrested Dec. 18, 2020 while in a naked and intoxicated condition. The mandamus alleges the jail captain refused to accept the subject in custody as an inmate in the facility. Police transported the subject to the Doniphan County Jail. The city is seeking judgment for damages that include court costs, attorney fees related to the subject’s incarceration at a jail facility outside of Atchison County. It was on Dec. Dec. 21, 2020 that District Court Judge Martin Asher signed a court order for Laurie to accept the inmate initially refused into custody at Atchison County Jail. The matter is scheduled for a pre-trial conference Monday, Oct. 18 in district court. Sheriff Laurie has since filed a counterclaim against the city. The following is a press release issued from Atchison City Manager Becky Berger’s pertaining to the counterclaim.)