Savannah, MO

Datha Roberts turns 103!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDatha Roberts, of Savannah, Missouri, will turn 103 years old on May 24, 2021. She was born in Easton, Missouri, on May 24, 1918. She will be celebrating her birthday at two different events. On Friday, May 21, at the Fillmore Community Center Dance, 325 South Holt Street, Fillmore, Missouri. Josh Daniels and the Walker Band are scheduled to perform at the dance. Refreshments will be provided during the 8 p.m. break. The second celebration will be Sunday June 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Inspirations Dance Center at 801 State Route E, Savannah, Missouri, where the Savannah Sashayers will be honoring her.

St. Joseph Post

Colliers, Heftye, Peek and Horton to rep Savannah at individual state tournament

CHILLICOTHE - The objective for the Savannah tennis team members who competed in Friday's sectional was simple. The Savages, once again, made it look easy on the tennis court Friday, going 3-for-3 on the day and qualifying the doubles entries of Drew and Matt Collier, Connor Peek and Evan Heftye, along with the singles entry of Cole Horton, for the MSHSAA state individual tennis tournament in Springfield next week.
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.