Maryville, MO

Happy Birthday Paul Stiens!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Stiens is celebrating his 90th birthday on May 25, 2021. He was born on that date in 1931. To celebrate Paul’s birthday, let’s have a card shower! Please send him cards at: 813 S. Saunders, Maryville, MO 64468.

Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Thomson Splash 'N' Play opens

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash 'N' Play is now open after a grand opening ceremony Friday. The 4,000-square-foot splash pad on the corner of Munn Avenue and State Route V is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until October.
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

St Gregory’s School To Hold Rummage Sale May 27-28

St. Gregory School Rummage Sale to take place the end of May. (MARYVILLE, Mo.) – St. Gregory Barbarigo School in Maryville will host its annual Rummage Sale from 3 to 8 p.m Thursday, May 27th and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28th in the school gym. Items available will sell for $5 per bag. Bags will be provided.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Ursaline Sister celebrating 50th jubilee

An Ursuline Sister who ministered in Maryville is one of nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating anniversaries of religious profession in 2021. Sister Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Moyer is celebrating her 50th jubilee. A native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, she combined both her education and health care backgrounds in Missouri. She was an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and Health Services, Maryville, while also helping teach religion at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish (2010-12). She was principal of St. Mary School, Pierce City (1993-96), and she taught and was a school principal in Kentucky and New Mexico. She served as an LPN and health care administrator for her Ursuline Motherhouse, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught religion and helped in a health clinic in Jamaica (2008-09). Since 2012, she has served at Brescia University, Owensboro, Kentucky, first as assistant registrar and then in the School of Education.
Nodaway County, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Houts’ new book features story of local suffragist

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new children’s book tells the story of a Nodaway County teen who crosses the country to march for the right to vote. “Maye’s March for Women’s Votes,” written by prolific Maryville author Amy Houts, follows the true story of Vera Maye Shipps, a 19-year-old trombone player in the Missouri Ladies Military Band that in 1913 was invited to travel 1,000 miles by train to lead a suffrage parade in Washington, D.C.
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Kids Block Party May 27th In Maryville

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the return of the Kids Block Party Thursday May 27th on 4th Street between Buchanan & Filmore at 5:30. Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to host a children’s activity or game aimed to children ages 5-12. The Chamber will be supplying free sno cones from Snowies and inflatables by A&M Amusements. More info below.
Maryville, MOnodawaynews.com

Garden Club to hold plant, bake sale

The Maryville Garden Club will hold its annual spring plant and bake sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, May 1 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. There will be locally grown daylilies, hostas, shrubs, annuals and perennials at the sale.