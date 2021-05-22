newsbreak-logo
A Heartfelt Thank You from Carl Chatfield

 5 days ago

I want to express my deep appreciation to all of those that helped make my 90th Birthday Celebration so special. To all who sent cards, called, or drove by, Thank you. It meant the world to me. Carl Chatfield.

Family Relationshipscoppercountrynews.com

Thank you from the family of Jared Moul

Words fail to express my deepest sorrow of the loss of our son. Our family has immense gratitude for all the cards and prayers from everyone. Thank you for all the support through these challenging times. We love you Jared. Thanks again to Valerie De La Torre for her support...
vermontjournal.com

Thank you for birthday wishes

I would like to take a moment of my time to thank all of my relatives and friends for all of the cards, flowers, and gifts that I received in celebration of my 90th birthday. It is an age that I never thought I would reach! Thank you to everyone for your thoughtfulness and generosity. God bless you all!
Newcastle, TXolneyenterprise.com

Thank you!

The members of the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept. wish to express their gratitude to the many people and businesses that supported the Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Auction on May 1st. For each of you that either purchased a meal or placed a bid in the auction and the businesses and individuals who donated the auction items we say Thank You. Your help made the event a huge success. Too the Auctioneers, Kim & Chad Dodson Thank You. From the bottom of every Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept Members Heart we say “Thank You and Job Well Done.” Gary Dean Bohannon Jr. Fire Chief.
Gardeningsabethaherald.com

Leona Lukert says thank you!

To Area Gardeners, Thank you for being so generous with your fruits and garden vegetables all year,. You have reached the maximum number of views this month! Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Societynorthscottpress.com

A Thank-You note to my ancestors

"I hope you have ancestors of your own to follow but, if not, please initiate the tradition ..." This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Ron Wolfsanjuanjournal.com

Thank you for totem journey | Letter

Many thanks to more than 300 islanders who attended a House of Tears Carvers totem pole blessing on San Juan Island/Whelalq, Shaw Island/Sqemenen, Orcas Island/Swalex and Lopez Island/Swaletch on May 10-11. Lummi Nation members from the House of Tears Carvers Se Sealth (Jewell Praying Wolf James), Sit ki kadem (Douglas...
Calistoga, CANapa Valley Register

Thank you from the Sharpsteen Museum

Excited and anxious, at noon on April 16, the Sharpsteen Museum reopened its doors after 13 long and frightening months. With our operating hours being temporarily limited (Friday - Sunday, noon -3 p.m.) we had no idea what to expect but there you were. Many out of town visitors of course but for the most part it was you, our local community, citizens of Calistoga filing happily into the museum to show their support, make donations, purchase items in our store, renew memberships, or to finally get to see the new Thollander exhibit.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Thank You for Your Recent Column

I wanted to send you a personal note to thank you for your recent column in the Greenwich Sentinel highlighting the loss of the religious exemption for vaccines in our state and what it means. The loss for individuals to choose what is best for their children when it comes to the vaccine schedule is very worrisome for the many reasons you cited. People have a wide range of opinions on this topic and not wanting to follow the recommended schedule for any number of reasons should not result in children being denied the right to an education, or refused to be seen at a pediatrician’s office. I have been very discouraged at the rhetoric around this topic and was so pleasantly surprised to see your column highlighting the valid concerns around this topic and pointing out the slippery slope we are on with this recent change. Thank you for your voice!
Girl Scoutgtgazette.com

Thank you from Girl Scout Troop 1203

Girl Scout Troop 1203 has 23 girls ranging from Kindergarten to the eighth grade. Typically Girl Scout cookie season is filled with door-to-door and booth sales at grocery stores but due to COVID-19 we had to resort to mainly online sales. The girls used resources wisely and were creative in...
Charitiespikecountycourier.com

Thank you for supporting poppy drive

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who gave to the Mountain Laurel Post 8612 annual Poppy Drive. Your donations will go a long way in helping our veterans and their families. With your continued support, I know that you and I will make a difference in someone’s life.
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Letter: Thank you from Fort Hill Performing Arts Center

The board and staff of Fort Hill Performing Arts Center wished to thank all its donors, large and small, who have so generously helped sustain this new community gem during the 14-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little did we know when we celebrated our grand opening in January...
SocietyVictoria Advocate

Letter: Thank you for compassionate care

Thank you to the wonderful women at Caring Hands for the excellent care they showed my husband during his final days. Trying to find a compassionate place during this pandemic was a daunting task, but these ladies excelled in his care.
Kenner, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Let there be light, and a thank-you from St. John's Episcopal Church

The parishioners of St. John's Episcopal Church Kenner want to offer our immense gratitude to the Kenner Fire Department and Entergy, especially to the employees who "let there be Light" for our 11 a.m. Sunday Service on May 2. During the morning storms, just before 10 a.m., a transformer on a pole by our church began smoking.
Family RelationshipsKanabec County Times Online

Thank you-Mike Held family

Words will never be enough to thank all who came to Mike’s memorial. Special thanks to Katie from the Ingebrand Funeral Home for making a horrible day into something that would make Mike proud, Reverend Steve Jennisch for doing the service and giving a very special eulogy, the ladies and all who helped prepare the luncheon at Braham Covenant Church, and a very special thanks to the Ogilvie American Legion Post No. 640 and the Braham VFW No. 1731 for doing the Military Honors.
Bellaire, MIantrimreview.net

Thank you lunch for veterans

Coldwell Banker Realtors in Bellaire will be hosting a thank you lunch for veterans on Friday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office located next to McDonalds. This is free for all veterans. Dog, drink, sides and fixings will be available. For more information contact Dave at 231-676-0440 or John at 231-676-8995.
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Thank you, Addison Gilbert

Thanks to beginning my care at the emergency room at Addison Gilbert, I am well on the road to recovery from a fall running up the stairs, tripping on the highest step, and landing hard on my right hip, getting three hairline fractures in my pelvis. It was one of those moments where things change very quickly. I am so grateful that Addison Gilbert is my nearby hospital. From the moment that the ambulance came to pick me up, all through my time in the ER, and the subsequent night and day after being admitted, I was treated with competence, kindness, and concern.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Thank you to Harmar Place

We wish to acknowledge and thank the administration and staff at Harmar Place of Marietta for their support at the time of the loss of our father. Special thanks to Tammy and Rachel in activities for arranging same day transportation to the hospital for mom to visit dad, the scheduled visit to the funeral home and funeral Mass the following day.
Family RelationshipsArizona Silver Belt

Greenfield, MARecorder

Thank you, Anita

The Literacy Project wants to wish Recorder reporter Anita Fritz a fond farewell and much luck and happiness in her new position. Anita was a friend and supporter to The Literacy Project and to all the human services in the Greenfield area. Anita is the best kind of neighbor, one who cares. Her articles always featured the good work done by so many in our community.