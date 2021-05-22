A Heartfelt Thank You from Carl Chatfield

Thanks to beginning my care at the emergency room at Addison Gilbert, I am well on the road to recovery from a fall running up the stairs, tripping on the highest step, and landing hard on my right hip, getting three hairline fractures in my pelvis. It was one of those moments where things change very quickly. I am so grateful that Addison Gilbert is my nearby hospital. From the moment that the ambulance came to pick me up, all through my time in the ER, and the subsequent night and day after being admitted, I was treated with competence, kindness, and concern.