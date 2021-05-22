A Heartfelt Thank You from Carl Chatfield

I wanted to send you a personal note to thank you for your recent column in the Greenwich Sentinel highlighting the loss of the religious exemption for vaccines in our state and what it means. The loss for individuals to choose what is best for their children when it comes to the vaccine schedule is very worrisome for the many reasons you cited. People have a wide range of opinions on this topic and not wanting to follow the recommended schedule for any number of reasons should not result in children being denied the right to an education, or refused to be seen at a pediatrician’s office. I have been very discouraged at the rhetoric around this topic and was so pleasantly surprised to see your column highlighting the valid concerns around this topic and pointing out the slippery slope we are on with this recent change. Thank you for your voice!