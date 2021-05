“911! Our children are in serious trouble! They need help, and they need it now! This is an emergency!”. Anyone dialing “911” expects immediate action. The good people who answer these calls are paid by our tax dollars, they work for us. They are trained to do two things: one, provide direct assistance if possible; two, send help immediately. They promptly assess the emergency and respond accordingly, dispatching professionals trained to take immediate, life-saving actions.