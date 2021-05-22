newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ready, steady, BOOK! Don't fancy flying, but worried the UK's already full up? Don't despair... here's our guide to the best summer breaks just waiting for your call

By Hugo Brown
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Reports of record bookings (with some properties taking reservations as far ahead as 2024) have led many to believe there’s little hope of a staycation this summer.

But all is not lost. Despite all the rumours, there are still plenty of delightful hotels, glamping sites, B&Bs and cottages with availability — even in Devon and Cornwall.

Here’s where to book now for summer...

PARKS FOR FAMILY FUN

The Bay Filey, Yorkshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YHGR_0a7uoi4b00
Pictured is one of the New England styled beaches houses at The Bay Filey, Yorkshire 

This holiday village in a quiet corner of the Yorkshire countryside is perfect for families. There is a swimming pool, pub, and plenty of activities on offer including tennis. The beach is a 15-minute walk away.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in June, July and August. Prices from £611 for three nights (ariaresorts.co.uk).

Butlin’s

Surprisingly, Butlin’s has good availability across all three resorts, and you can even pick up some discounts. Skegness in Lincolnshire is the original site and has a traditional fairground; Minehead in Somerset is the largest; and the Bognor Regis Butlin’s in West Sussex has a large family pool.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in June, July and August. Weekend breaks cost from £315 for a family of four (butlins.com).

Eyemouth holiday park, Berwickshire

Close to the cliffs of St Abb’s Head and a 200-acre nature reserve, this holiday park has a number of two or three-bedroom caravans. There’s a sandy beach nearby, too.

AVAILABILITY: June, July and August, but Parkdean Resorts expects its parks to be fully booked this summer. Three nights priced from £339 (parkdeanresorts.co.uk).

Greenacres, North Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNuMn_0a7uoi4b00
Family fun: Greenacres is located near the beautiful Snowdonia National Park

Overlooking a Blue Flag beach, this site near the Snowdonia National Park has an indoor pool, bowling alley and coastal trails.

AVAILABILITY: Good throughout June, July and August. A caravan sleeping four costs from £349 for three nights (haven.com).

CHARMING COTTAGES

Henmore Lodge, Derbyshire

This self-catering cottage for four in the pretty Peak District village of Clifton has a hot tub and an outdoor dining area. Nearby is Chatsworth House, home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, as well as the awe-inspiring landscape of the Derwent Valley and the heart-stopping rides of Alton Towers.

AVAILABILITY: Some in June and July, and plenty in August. Three nights from £707 (peakcottages.com).

Lime Tree Cottage, Fife

This pet-friendly cottage with three bedrooms is hidden in the forest in the village of Oakley — not far from the 17th-century town of Culross.

AVAILABILITY: Some in June and August, and plenty in July. Seven nights cost from £1,109 (lastminute-cottages.co.uk).

The Thatch, Gloucestershire

This romantic Chipping Campden retreat has plenty of character, from its log burner to the thatched roof. It’s cosy, with just one bedroom.

AVAILABILITY: Some in June, July and August. Three nights cost from £695 (independentcottages.co.uk).

Honey Pin at Orchard Farm, Somerset

Apple trees leading down to a stream surround this one-bedroom apartment in a farm outbuilding near Wedmore, in the Somerset Levels.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty of dates free in July and August. Three nights cost from £643 (holidaycottages.co.uk).

GO GLAMPING

Lynher & Tamar, Cornwall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuDdK_0a7uoi4b00
Chic: Mount Edgcumbe’s shepherd’s hut is small but perfectly formed 

Set on a hillside in the Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Lynher and Tamar are a pair of handsomely hand-crafted shepherd’s huts furnished with a fold-out bed, two single bunks and a wood-burning stove.

AVAILABILITY: August is busy but there are many dates free throughout June, July and September. Seven-night stays cost from £714 per hut (qualityunearthed.co.uk).

Brechfa Glamping, Carmarthenshire

Stay in the Welsh countryside in a Mongolian yurt that sleeps four, featuring cosy beds, a wood burner and a fire pit.

AVAILABILITY: Some in August, and plenty in June, July and September. Seven-night stays cost from £907 (qualityunearthed.co.uk).

Seaview Tipis, Cornwall

Adults-only Seaview Tipis is positioned a few hundred yards back from the cliff edge with spectacular views of the ocean. The Native American Sioux-style tents have double beds and fire pits.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty throughout July and August. Three nights cost from £360 (coolcamping.com).

Resilient Woodlands Retreat, Forest of Dean

With views over the Severn Estuary, these eco cabins are equipped with king-size beds and kitchens. Luggage arrives in wheelbarrows down the woodland path, while guests are greeted with hampers.

AVAILABILITY: Mid-week dates in June and July. From £145 per night (resilientwoodlands.co.uk).

HIP HOTELS

The Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Frequently awarded Welsh Hotel of the Year, this has 14 exquisitely decorated bedrooms, as well as a number of suites in period cottages with private gardens.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in August and September, but July weekends are almost full. Rooms from £260 per night (thegrove-narberth.co.uk).

St Mawes Hotel & the Idle Rocks, Cornwall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR6eQ_0a7uoi4b00
The Idle Rocks in St Mawes, above, has a sun terrace with spectacular sea views 

Set on the waterfront of the fishing village of St Mawes, The Idle Rocks and its nearby sister hotel St Mawes Hotel offer chic rooms and restaurants serving freshly caught fish.

AVAILABILITY: Some in July, and plenty mid-week in August and September. Rooms at St Mawes from £265 per night (stmaweshotel.com). Rooms at The Idle Rocks from £220 per night (idlerocks.com).

Storrs Hall, Lake District

William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter came to this Georgian mansion house on social occasions. Set in 17 acres on the shores of Windermere, it has 30 bedrooms and six Lakeside Suites.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in June, July, August and September. Rooms from £160 per night (storrshall.com).

The Reef Inn, Isle of Tiree

Dubbed ‘Scotland’s sunshine island’, the Inner Hebridean island of Tiree gets more sun than almost any other UK location. The luxe hotel has eight rooms, a bar and a restaurant.

AVAILABILITY: Some in July. Plenty in late August and September. Rooms from £130 per night (reef-tiree.com).

BET ON B&Bs

Duncombe Arms, Staffordshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cI1j1_0a7uoi4b00
Charming: Duncombe Arms in Staffordshire is set in the remote Dove Valley 

This charming pub with rooms is set in the remote Dove Valley. Walnut House, adjacent to the exceptional gastropub, houses ten bedrooms, while two nearby cottages offer self-catering accommodation.

AVAILABILITY: Weekdays throughout June, July and August, and select weekends. Rooms from £195 per night (duncombearms.co.uk).

Gotten Manor, Isle of Wight

Winner of Breakfast of the Year at the AA B&B Awards, this 14th-century house near the beach has two rooms featuring lime-washed walls, cast-iron baths and Persian rugs.

AVAILABILITY: Many weekends free in June, July and August. Rooms from £60 (gottenmanor.co.uk).

Piglets, Essex

Housed in a former piggery, which overlooks a natural swimming pond, the five adults-only bedrooms have king-size beds and fluffy bathrobes.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty throughout summer. Rooms from £140 per night (piglets.co.uk).

IDEAL FOR GROUPS

The Beach House, Dorset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnEd8_0a7uoi4b00
The Beach House in Dorset sleeps 20 people and situated right on the beach 

This vast coastal property in Bridport, which sleeps 20, is close to West Dorset attractions such as the Jurassic Coast and Chesil Beach.

AVAILABILITY: Throughout June, July and August. Four nights from £1,260 (big-cottages.com)

Eaton Manor, Shropshire

This manor house, surrounded by acres of garden, dates from the 17th century. There are seven en-suite bedrooms, a conservatory and patio. Ludlow, Shrewsbury and the Welsh borders are all nearby.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in June and July, and some in August. A week from £1,950 (premiercottages.co.uk).

Steward’s Cottage, Herefordshire

Near Leominster, this property sleeps eight and is set within a country estate offering woodland and lakeside walks. The cottage has plenty of outdoor space, a sauna, a hot tub and a spacious dining area.

AVAILABILITY: Some throughout summer. Three-night stays from £1,920 (luxurycottages.com).

BEXHILL COUNTRY MANOR, EAST SUSSEX

This manor house is on the outskirts of Bexhill-on-Sea, near Eastbourne and Hastings. It sleeps 14 and has a large lawn that’s perfect for games.

AVAILABILITY: Plenty in June and July, but August is busy. Three nights from £2,902 (oliverstravels.com).

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

177K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Fully Booked#Sandy Beach#Despair#Uk#Guide#Family Fun#B B#Minehead#Parkdean Resorts#Alton Towers#Lastminute Cottages#Orchard Farm#Somerset Apple#Glamping Lynher Tamar#Huts#Mongolian#Native American#Forest Of Dean#Berwickshire Close
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
LifestyleTelegraph

10 things to do with the children in booked-up Britain in the half-term holidays

If our children hadn't missed enough school over the past year, another half-term holiday is upon us. The difference this time is that Britain is opening up again and family days out are back on the menu. The trouble is, unless you're one of those extremely organised parents whose social calendar fills up months in advance, it's easy to feel as though all the best activities are all fully booked.
RestaurantsThe Tab

Here are the best London pubs you don’t need to book

After months of being caged in the four walls of our homes, we have all been romanticising about going to our favourite bars and pubs, socializing in real-life scenarios with our friends whilst enjoying an ice-cold pint. Zoom cocktail parties have played their part in carrying our alcoholism through Covid,...
LifestyleTelegraph

Last-minute half-term holidays, from UK breaks to green-list escapes

Is your half-term diary looking sparse? Traffic lights, local travel curbs and waterlogged forecasts may have put many off securing a late-May break. Yet for those who have cleared their week, ready for some much-deserved respite, there are still enticing options at home and abroad. From a long weekend in...
LifestyleTelegraph

The best British Isles cruises to book now for this summer

Since May 17, ships of all shapes and sizes have been permitted to cruise around the British Isles again, and even more will be taking to British waters from next month. They will be setting a course for dune-backed beaches, remote archipelagos, craggy islets, historic maritime cities and smaller ports including Portrush, Douglas and Holyhead. Whether you’re keen for an epic adventure that promises something new, eager for a wildlife fix, or just want to be indulged – your champagne flute replenished as you pootle past a royal palace, perhaps – there are options for everyone.
Worldtheculturetrip.com

Scottish Destinations That Feel a World Away

If you’re a Brit, you don’t have to fly across the globe to have an experience that is out of this world. Scotland has a fascinating collection of diverse scenery, architecture and attractions that are often overlooked. Here’s a guide to enjoying a spectacular UK holiday this year. With hotels...
LifestyleHunts Post

Nine stunning Cambs gardens to explore while raising money for charity

Nine gardens across Cambridgeshire will open this weekend for members of the public to explore while raising money for the National Garden Scheme charity. Sutton Gardens - a group of seven, with historic elements, wildlife, ponds and views of the Fenland countryside - will be open from 1-6pm on Sunday May 30.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Britain's biggest family the Radfords take break at Alton Towers

Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords, have spent a day at Alton Towers Resort, escaping their home after months of being cooped up. Sue and Noel Radford along with 15 of their 22-strong brood, packed up five suitcases, two pushchairs, and loaded a 17-person minibus to visit Alton Towers in their first family outing since lockdown restrictions eased across England.
Environmentkentlive.news

Ben Fogle and global charity call on Brits to pick up litter from beaches

With millions of Brits planning staycations and day trips to the beach this summer, Ben Fogle is spearheading a new campaign by the Ocean Conservation Trust, which highlights the little things everyone can do to protect the coast when they go to the beach this year; including one core call to action, to pick up five pieces of litter when leaving the beach.
Travelupscalelivingmag.com

Top 5 Upscale Family Destinations Europe

Europe has some of the most fabulous destinations in the world, from elegant villas with incredible views of the Mediterranean to Michelin-starred restaurants in a glitzy city to ancient castles that allow a glimpse of royalty. The catch is, it may be a little difficult to plan a vacation that both children and adults would enjoy. You want a destination that provides age-appropriate activities to keep the kids busy while letting you relax at the same time. As for accommodations, crammed spaces are a no-no while child-friendly facilities and an efficient transportation network are a must.
Worldsgmagazine.com

5 lesser-known parks in Singapore to enjoy the great outdoors

Singapore is home to over 350 parks, but if you’d like to explore some hidden gems, then check out this list of lesser-known parks. Just take a break from city life and immerse yourself in nature at these picturesque locations. Hampstead Wetlands Park. This beaut in JTC’s Seletar Aerospace Park...
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Brave front: thought-provoking art on England’s south-east coast

I’m escaping a downpour in the Margate shelter where TS Eliot sat in 1921 scribbling The Waste Land. I’m not the only one: holidaying families huddle in waterproofs, wet dogs shake, tinny music emanates from smartphones, and a boy skips rhythmically with a rope. All the while the rain lashes the low-tide sand beyond.
RestaurantsTelegraph

The reopening of fine dining has caused a rush ‘only comparable to Christmas’

At decadent Bob Bob Ricard in Soho, the famous brass ‘Press for Champagne’ buttons have been polished, tested, and augmented, with new ones installed along the marble-topped bar. All are clearly in good working order: bottles of Dom Pérignon, Krug and vintage Bollinger have been flying out since the restaurant reopened for indoor dining last week. “I can only compare this to Christmas,” pronounces owner Leonid Shutov.
LifestyleStars and Stripes

How to spend 48 hours in London

There’s nothing quite like a trip to the city. The lights, the shops, the food and the people all come together to create the perfect bustling atmosphere. The energy coming from the city itself can be magnetic. Get drawn into London’s charm by spending just two days in this buzzing metropolis. Learn about the local history and government, indulge in some delicious cuisine and shop like never before in London.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

'We should have been told four days ago' Furious residents in Britain's eight Indian variant hotspots say they only found out about travel ban TODAY as they cancel trips to see friends and family at last minute

Furious locals in Britain's eight Indian variant hotspots have claimed they only found out about the travel ban today as they lamented being forced to cancel long-awaited trips and family reunions at the last minute. Updated Covid guidance brought in without any warning has urged people not to visit Bolton,...