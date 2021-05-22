newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Queen visits £3.2billion ‘Big Lizzie’ warship in first public appearance since Harry’s ‘nightmare’ bombshell

By Matt Wilkinson, Alex Winter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE Queen beamed today as she visited a £3.2bn warship in her first public appearance since Harry's latest broadside at his "nightmare" life as a royal.

The monarch toured the Navy's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth - or 'Big Lizzie', as the vessel is affectionately known - amid a tumultuous week for the Royal Family.

🔵

Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVpEY_0a7uoeXh00
The Queen wore a military-style red coat as she visited the HMS Queen Elizabeth today Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOzyN_0a7uoeXh00
She beamed at officers as she stepped aboard the ship during a tumultuous week for her family Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKIqo_0a7uoeXh00
The monarch wore a brooch gifted to her by her late husband Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tWmh_0a7uoeXh00
She spoke to sailors who will soon travel to the Middle East on the huge vessel Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EGlH_0a7uoeXh00
And those who met her were charmed - calling her 'chatty and smiley' Credit: PA

A source said of her public appearance: "There is a desire from Her Majesty to get out and about to show people that normal life can resume."

And it was claimed the Queen is set to lead a charm offensive to convince Scotland to remain in the UK after rumblings of independence.

Prince William is currently in Scotland for a seven-day tour, with his wife Kate Middleton to join him.

The monarch herself is back at work despite a tumultuous week for the Royals.

Prince William slammed the BBC for 'tricking' his mother - and just over 24 hours after Prince Harry took yet another potshot at his family as he accused them of "total neglect".

Elsewhere, on an official visit to Scotland hours after Harry's latest claims aired, William admitted "lockdown has tested everyone" - and spoke of his "dark days of grief" after the death of his mum.

But despite the dramatic events of the week, Her Majesty has been characteristically stoic, and smiled broadly at officers as she boarded.

She is wearing a military-style brick red cashmere coat for the miserable May washout - as well as a brooch gifted to her by the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip served in the Navy during the Second World War, and was even mentioned in dispatches for his role in the Battle of Cape Matapan.

It's the Queen's first public engagement since she attended the RAF memorial in Runnymede in March, although earlier this month she conducted the state opening of Parliament.

It comes as:

  • The BBC faces a major shake-up so scandals like Bashir's interview with Diana can never happen again
  • Prince Harry insists his Oprah interview was done ‘compassionately’ to leave room for reconciliation with his family
  • Harry and William’s ‘peace talks’ at Philip’s funeral were ‘doomed to fail’ as ‘Harry had been plotting bombshell doc’, an expert said
  • Prince William has revealed his ‘dark days of grief’ after Diana’s death today
  • Meghan resisted suicidal thoughts because she knew it would be 'unfair' for Harry to lose another woman in his life

She is paying her visit to the 65,000-ton ship ahead of its maiden voyage as part of Carrier Strike Group.

During the tour, it'll cover 26,000 miles - further than the distance around the equator.

The ship, which will have 1,700 personnel aboard, will sail to the Middle East before F-35 jets are launched to strike at Islamic State targets in Iraq.

The strike group will then sail through the Suez Canal, out to the Indian Ocean and on to the Philippine Sea.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to make a number of port stops along way - including Oman, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

The vessel is the largest and most powerful ship ever constructed in the Navy, with capacity for 40 jets.

However, it last month sprung a leak, which allowed thousands of gallons of salt water to flood in.

'CHATTY' QUEEN CHARMS SAILORS

Despite the ship's plumbing issues, forces chiefs say its voyage will be the most powerful UK naval deployment in a generation.

Engineering Technician Marine Engineering (ETME) Billie Matthews, 22, from County Durham, was one of those who met the Queen today.

She said: "It was brilliant - she was very chatty, very smiley."

Able seaman Chelsea Paterson, 24, from Chirnside, Scotland, said: "It was incredible - it's an honour to see her, let alone speak to her. It's the highlight of my career."

The monarch, who stepped aboard hours after Boris Johnson met officers, has not made any comment on either of the latest stories to embroil her family.

But despite her dignified silence, she has faced another challenging week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PGgt_0a7uoeXh00
Her Majesty wore red lipstick to complement her hat and coat Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nToCV_0a7uoeXh00
She spoke with personnel ahead of their 28-week deployment Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnUBz_0a7uoeXh00
And she showed no signs of her tough week during her visit Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2Ov4_0a7uoeXh00
Servicemen and women stood to attention as the monarch visited the ship Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJmSH_0a7uoeXh00
The Queen presented the 15-year long service and good conduct medal to Petty Officer Matthew Ready during her tour Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szskY_0a7uoeXh00
Bakers aboard the enormous ship produce 1,000 loaves of bread every day for the hungry crew - while cooks dish up 66,000 sausages every 45 days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLyPE_0a7uoeXh00
William is also on official duties today, and has spoken movingly of his 'darkest days' following the death of his mum Credit: Andrew O'Brien

On Thursday, William blasted the "lurid and false claims" Bashir made to score his infamous 1995 interview with Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge said the lies about the Royal Family “played on her fears and fuelled paranoia” - while brother Harry said the probe was the "first step towards justice" for their mum.

Welcoming Lord Dyson’s bombshell report into how Bashir conned Diana into giving the Panorama interview, and the Corporation’s cover-up into his behaviour, William said: “The findings are extremely concerning.

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.

"The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse. And has since hurt countless others."

The BBC faces losing £3.2bn if the £159-a-year licence fee is slashed in the wake of the report.

And Princess Diana's brother has reportedly called on Scotland Yard to investigate the BBC over the interview.

Earl Spencer is said to have written to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick alleging his "vulnerable" sister was the victim of blackmail and fraud.

Meanwhile, hours after William's statement was released, a new documentary featuring Harry accusing his family of "total neglect" for his mental health was made available on streaming platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooMKD_0a7uoeXh00
In a new documentary released on Friday, Harry accused his family of 'total neglect' when it came to his mental health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjvo3_0a7uoeXh00
Meanwhile, William - who today met Nicola Sturgeon during an official tour of Scotland - admitted lockdown was tough on everyone Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwKWN_0a7uoeXh00
The Duke headed north hours after recording a statement on his mother's treatment by the BBC Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZhIp_0a7uoeXh00
The Queen visited the warship after Boris Johnson stepped aboard Credit: Getty

The Duke claimed Charles left him to "suffer" - while Meghan wept into her pillow after she was 'smeared' by The Firm.

Doc The Me You Can't See comes just ten-and-a-half weeks after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired - but features a new slew of complaints at the royals.

Many of the allegations the pair made to Oprah in March are being investigated privately by the family — although the Queen has said “some recollections may vary”.

Sources close to Prince Charles, 72, said he is hurt over being made the villain.

A royal source said: “Father and son relations are at their lowest-ever point.

“Harry says he wants reconciliation, but has clearly decided to ­villainise his father. Charles is just at a loss about what to do.

"Harry doesn’t seem to take into account that parenting styles have radically changed over recent years, especially the role a father plays.

“It’s just so wounding to Charles. He’s a sensitive man and these personal attacks hurt deeply. He can’t understand why Harry is doing this to him.

“He did so much for the wedding and even helped him move to Canada — contrary to what Harry has said.

“Charles is also frustrated that he can’t respond publicly to these accusations and the outlets that Harry is using do not have the burden of a right to reply.

“Harry just has carte blanche to say what he likes about his father while Charles must remain silent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlZH7_0a7uoeXh00
The Queen attended a christening ceremony for 'Big Lizzie' at the Rosyth Shipyard in Edinburgh back in 2014 Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibUC5_0a7uoeXh00
And Her Majesty has long been a welcome guest aboard the UK's aircraft carriers. She is pictured in a Land Rover on HMS Eagle in 1959 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKl9m_0a7uoeXh00
During that visit, she laughed as she watched Victualling Officer B.R Hailstone issuing the rum ration Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cf8fp_0a7uoeXh00
Two years earlier, in 1957, she and Prince Philip toured HMS Ark Royal Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytrcC_0a7uoeXh00
In 2015, the monarch was joined by Captain Timothy Henry as she inspected HMS Ocean in Plymouth Credit: Getty
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#Scotland Yard#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Navy#The Royal Family#Parliament#Carrier Strike Group#Islamic State#Marine Engineering#Etme#Panorama#Corporation#Duke#Queen Charms Sailors#Brother Harry#Cambridge#March#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
Country
Japan
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
Country
Iraq
Related
U.K.Hello Magazine

Real reason revealed for the Queen's lonely appearance at Parliament

Tuesday saw the Queen attend her first public engagement since Prince Philip's death in April. Her Majesty attended the Opening of Parliament and viewers were surprised to see that she was sat alone after Prince Philip's throne was "removed". Many thought this had been done due to the Prince's passing...
Celebritieskentlive.news

'Sit down and shut up' Queen's cousin takes swipe at modern Royals for 'airing dirty linen in public'

Princess Olga Romanoff has taken a swipe at 'modern Royals' using TV interviews to "air their dirty linen in public" during an interview with Lorraine Kelly. Princess Olga, who is the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, was speaking to Lorraine from her home in Kent about all things Royal when Lorraine asked for her thoughts on a shift in Royal behaviours to speak openly on TV.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Paul Burrell insists Princess Diana was not a 'loose cannon'

Paul Burrell has refuted claims the late Princess of Wales was “unstable” or a “loose cannon" after she left the British royal family insisting “she was not any of those things”. The 62-year-old former royal butler was appeared on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain' to discuss the fall out...
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Why Prince Harry has deliberately given up the Queen's English

Prince Harry has deliberately given up speaking the Queen's English - using clipped received pronunciation - according to a language expert who listened to his latest interview. The Duke of Sussex appears to be picking up a transatlantic accent, using more American tones, speech expert Emma Serlin told FEMAIL. She...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Queen Was by Prince Philip's Side When He Died at Home in Windsor Castle

On April 9, news broke that the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, had died. The Duke of Edinburgh was 99 years old and died at home in Windsor. According to a report from the Telegraph, Philip wanted to pass away "in his own bed" and "on his own terms." Queen Elizabeth, his wife of 73 years, was reportedly by his side at the end.
Worldcountryliving.com

28 intimate photos of the royal family taken by Kate Middleton

It's no secret that Kate Middleton has a passion for photography (she even launched a nationwide project centred on it, encouraging the nation to document their time in lockdown). Luckily, it's also something that she has a real talent for too – as evidenced by all the portraits of the royal family that she's treated us to over the years.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Prince William Recalls Learning Of Princess Diana’s Death As A ‘Painful Memory’

Prince William is reflecting on Princess Diana’s death, and recalls the painful memory of learning of his mother’s death. Diana died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi. “Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you,” William said while speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland as part of his royal tour of the country.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Meghan and Harry must split if Royals are to truly reconcile, claims expert

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex can reconcile - but they will only go back to normal if Meghan Markle is out of the picture, a royal expert has claimed. Kinsey Schofield, a Los Angeles-based royal correspondent who runs the website To Di For Daily, told The Mirror: "Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo."
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Are Not Talking At The Moment' Following Reunion At Prince Philip's Funeral, Expert Claims

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking at Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the brothers are still at odds with one another, an expert claims. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.