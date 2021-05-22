newsbreak-logo
Tesco, Boots and more meal deals compared - including which offers best value for money

By Levi Winchester
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF6Zy_0a7uodey00
We explain how to save the most money at each supermarket through its lunchtime meal deals (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Meal deals all offer some sort of discount on a selection of lunchtime foods - but which supermarket or high street chain has the best saving?

From Asda to Tesco and Sainsbury’s, we’ve worked out the absolute most you can save at each store.

Most meal deals work on a mix and match basis, meaning you can choose what items you want either for a set price, or with the option to get the cheapest product free.

Generally speaking, most options will include sandwiches, wraps, crisps and other snacks, alongside a drink - and if you've got a set price, you'll benefit most by picking the most expensive products.

Each supermarket has a slightly different meal deal option, with prices starting from £2.49.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2cyD_0a7uodey00
Most supermarkets now offer a meal deal option (Image: © Chris Bull/ UNP 0845 600 7737)

Of course, you should keep in mind that meal deals still aren’t the cheapest way to enjoy a lunch - even if they do offer a saving.

The best way to save your pennies is always by making food from scratch and tucking into food that you’ve already got in your cupboard.

Boots - from £3.39 to £3.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bxfhb_0a7uodey00
Boots' meal deal varies in price depending on where you live, with a max saving of £4.85
  • Max saving - from £4.85 to £4.25

Boots’ meal deal consists of a main, side and drink - but there are two different prices, depending on where you’re buying it.

Shops outside of London charge £3.39 but stores inside the capital charge £3.99 for the meal deal.

When we asked Boots, a spokesperson told us the best combination to give the highest saving would be if you purchased a £3.35 sandwich - such as the chicken triple sandwich - alongside the £2.60 Innocent coconut water and a £2.29 Kind protein bar.

These items would normally come to £8.24 but you’ll save £4.85 if buying them outside of London, or £4.25 inside the capital.

Asda - from £2.49 to £9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hgvfh_0a7uodey00
The best saving with Asda comes from buying three packs of sushi - but you'll pay £9
  • Max saving - from 99p to £4.50

With the Asda meal deal, you mix and match three products and get the cheapest item free - and you’re not limited to choosing one main, one snack and one drink.

So for example, you could pick three mains if you were feeling really hungry, and you’d still get the cheapest free.

The most expensive combination - but also giving the most saving - would be choosing three mains that cost £4.50 each, for example a sushi pack.

This would normally come to £13.50, but as you’re getting one for free, the price goes down to £9 - a saving of £4.50.

Or if you wanted a more traditional main, side and drink, the most you can save in reality would be 99p as the most expensive snack - and what you’d get free - is the Hippeas Chickpea crisps.

The cheapest combination meal deal at Asda costs £2.49 for any £1.10 sandwich, a bottle of Coke Zero for £1.39 and a packet of Walkers crisps for 85p.

With the deal, you'd get the Walkers crisps for free - so a saving of 85p.

Sainsbury’s - £3.50 set price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1mDy_0a7uodey00
Sainsbury's shoppers can save £4 by picking a gluten-free chicken wrap - regular wrap pictured
  • Max saving - £4

Sainsbury’s has recently revamped its meal deal and it now includes Costa hot drinks - but it does now charge £3.50 as a set price, up from £3.

Again, you choose a main, side and a drink to get the saving.

When we asked Sainsbury’s, the best saving would be £4 if you picked a gluten free main - so this may not be for everyone.

They calculated this saving by customers choosing a £3 gluten free chicken wrap, £1.35 Nomadic Oats as your snack and a mocha with syrup from Costa, priced at £3.15.

This combination would normally come to £7.50 - but you’d only pay £3.50 thanks to the deal, with the saving of £4.

The most expensive mains that aren’t gluten free - for example, a duck and hoisin wrap or fish sushi selection - costs £2.50, taking the saving down to £3.50.

Morrisons - £3 set price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQ7nx_0a7uodey00
Morrisons shoppers can save £3.90 through its meal deal
  • Max saving: £3.90

Along with Tesco, Morrisons has one the cheaper meal deal prices - costing £3 for a main, side and drink.

When we checked prices today on the Morrisons website, we worked out the most amount you could save is £3.70.

This is based on buying a £2.75 sandwich - a mixed triple or brunch triple - the £1.80 berry bircher and a £2.35 bottle of Vita Coco coconut water.

This would normally come to £6.90 - but again, you'd only pay £3.

Co-op - £3.50 set price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xooGW_0a7uodey00
At the Co-op, its meal deal gives a potential saving of £3.65 (Image: At the Co-op, its meal deal gives a potential saving of £3.65)
  • Max saving - £3.65

At the Co-op, you’ll pay a set price of £3.50 for a side, main and drink through its meal deal promo.

You don’t save as much as Boots, but the price of its most expensive combo is still halved compared to buying these items individually.

The items that give you the best saving through the Co-op meal deal are a £2.95 deep fill chicken and bacon sandwich, £1.50 Ginsters steak slice and a £2.70 Innocent Smoothie.

Buy these outside the deal and you would normally pay £7.15 - so you’ll save £3.65.

Tesco - £3 set price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cX8Mq_0a7uodey00
Shoppers save £3.49 at Tesco with its meal deal
  • Maximum saving - £3.49

Tesco is matched with Morrisons for its meal deal price, which costs £3 for a main, side and drink.

The most you can save is £3.49 by buying the most expensive options - which would be a £2.75 wrap, such as chicken caesar, £1.25 Graze Smokin protein and a £2.49 bottle of Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water.

This combination would typically come to £6.49 without the deal - so you're saving just over half the price.

