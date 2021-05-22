newsbreak-logo
Mark Wahlberg looks so different on movie set after gaining 20lbs in three weeks

By Jada Jones
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Mark Wahlberg shaved his head and gained weight for his latest movie

Mark Wahlberg has undergone an epic transformation for his role in new movie Stu.

The usually ripped actor gained 20lbs rapidly, putting the weight on in just three weeks to play the former a heavyweight boxer in the film.

The 49-year-old was recently seen on the set of the film in Los Angeles, but he was hard to recognise after he packed on extra pounds for the role.

The star, who is usually seen sporting a rippling six pack and bulging muscles, had shaved his head and taken on a much bigger build to play the heavyset former boxer turned priest.

Donning a green polo shirt that hugged his curves, the transformation was quite apparent.

Mark Wahlberg looks unrecognisable in new role (Image: BACKGRID)

He threw on a patterned sweater later in the day, which covered up his new physique.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his show last month, Mark opened up about the role saying: "I'm playing a guy who was a fighter - he was many things.

"He was a fighter, he moved to L.A. to become an actor, he fell in love with a girl, he had an accident, he had an outer-body spiritual experience, he decided to become a priest.

The star shaved his head and gained weight for his latest movie (Image: BACKGRID)

"He died of a rare disease, IBM, but he had a big impact on a lot of people in a very short amount of time."

Mark then revealed that he had set himself the goal of gaining 30 pounds in just six weeks.

The film star said: "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks."

The actor is better known for being shredded (Image: Instagram/markwahlberg)

Although it had been suggested he gain the weight healthily, Mark admitted he just wants to eat everything after spending so long on a rigid food regimen.

He said: "They want me to do it as healthy as possible. I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.'

"I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny's, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on."

MoviesEmpire

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite And Camila Cabello's Cinderella Skipping Cinemas For Streaming

Though we're all anticipating cinema's big return, it appears there are some movies – and the studios that made them – unwilling to completely commit to coming back. Two new films, sci-fi thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and the latest adaptation of Cinderella, which marks the film debut of singer Camilla Cabello, will both be headed to streaming services.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Mark Wahlberg Has Abandoned His Plant-Based Diet to Eat 7,000 Calories a Day

Try to keep up: Mark Wahlberg has changed his wellness regimen once again. The soon-to-be 50-year-old actor has sampled it all — 2:30 a.m. wake-ups, performance tourniquets, cryotherapy chambers — and this time around, he’s radically changed his diet. In preparation for a biopic called Father Stu, in which the...
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Whoa! Mark Wahlberg Unrecognizable in Movie About Helena Priest

There has been a ton of tv and movie talk when it comes to Montana lately. Of course, it was all the buzz when "Yellowstone" was filming in Missoula and the surrounding areas last year. Earlier this month, we saw Alec Baldwin was in Billings to film a movie called "Supercell" that will focus on a storm chaser following in his father's footsteps. And just this week there was word of a new Robert Duvall film that's filming in Montana - and tells the story of a sheriff's deputy in central Montana.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite' debuting on Paramount plus

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Infinite', which has been directed by Antoine Fuqua, will exclusively debut on Paramount Plus in the U.S. According to Variety, the move was announced by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish on the company's quarterly earnings call on Thursday and...
Celebritiesmyq105.com

MJTV: Mark Wahlberg’s Diet for His New Movie

Celebrities in Hollywood are always changing their diet for new roles. Many actors are persistent in maintaining their fit body image, while others have to pack on some pounds to fit their character’s physique. Mark Wahlberg, who has always been in shape, has taken a new role in the movie Stu. But this role doesn’t demand a muscular appearance. In fact, Wahlberg is currently working to look the opposite.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Extreme ‘7,000 Calorie A Day’ Diet To Gain 30lbs

Mark Wahlberg is currently embarking on a 6-week journey to purposely gain 30lbs for his role in the new upcoming movie, Father Stu. The 49-year-old actor shared a before and after picture to his 16.4m Instagram followers captioned “From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now.”. Wahlberg has already...
Fitnesshotradiomaine.com

(News) Mark Wahlberg’s Diet is Insane!

Mark Wahlberg’s latest diet is not for the faint of heart. For an upcoming movie called “Stu”, the actor has to pack on the pounds! The actor has already gained 20 pounds and is looking to gain another 20! But he’s working with doctors and nutritionists to make sure he’s doing it the right way. He’s eating around 7,000 calories a day. He eats every 3 hours. His day starts at around 3:00 A.M. and here’s how it goes. 1. Four eggs, followed by a workout. 2.Eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil, and a protein shake. 3. Some kind of ground beef or ground turkey, either in a burger patty or a meatloaf, cup of rice. 4. Half a roasted chicken, cup of rice, a cup of cooked spinach and a cup of cooked beets. 5. An eight-ounce veal chop or pork chop. 6. A four-ounce piece of salmon, a cup of rice, olive oil, and beets. 7. Eight ounces of some kind of steak, eight ounces of some kind of white fish, and lots of vegetables. 8. The Nightcap: A mash consisting of one cup of cooked steel-cut oatmeal, two tablespoons of applesauce, two tablespoons of jelly or jam, two tablespoons of almond butter, and a tablespoon of molasse. AND he gets a cheat day over the weekend!
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Stu Set Photos Show Heavier Mark Wahlberg With Shaved Head

Mark Wahlberg has said that he plans to gain 30 pounds in 6 weeks for his role in the upcoming faith-based drama Stu, and in a series of recent set photos, Wahlberg looks to be pretty close, having incredibly transformed himself for the role. Wahlberg was spotted on set for...
CelebritiesPopculture

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Alma

In mid-April, Alma Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg's mother, passed away. Thursday would have marked her 79th birthday. On Instagram, Mark paid tribute to his late mother with a sweet tribute to her. Mark kept his birthday tribute to Alma short and sweet. He posted a photo of himself and his mother...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Team Up In New Uncharted Photo

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted is on track for a February 2022 release after a protracted and painful development process. The globetrotting shoot was bedevilled by COVID-19, with the film forced to take a four-month break during the first lockdown. Then, once they’d returned to work, the team hit another snag when star Antonio Banderas tested positive for the virus.