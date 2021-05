BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham’s faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification has been left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League. Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go. The Hammers are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with only two fixtures remaining. Lowly Brighton remains 17th following its 14th draw.