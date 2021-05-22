newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William reveals ‘dark days of grief’ after Diana’s death in emotional Edinburgh speech after Bashir probe

By Mark Hodge, Matt Wilkinson
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PRINCE William has told of his “dark days of grief” when his mum died as he reels from the report into how Martin Bashir duped Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, said he loved Scotland but remembered how he had been at Balmoral when he heard of his mum's death in 1997.

🔵

Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZtgu_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William spoke about the 'dark days of grief' over losing his mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujVNq_0a7uoZ4w00
The Duke was greeted by Nicola Sturgeon while in Edinburgh Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpkO_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince Harry has accused his family of 'total neglect' for his mental health Credit: Apple TV+

William, who spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, also hailed memories of meeting his future wife Kate at St Andrew's University ten years ago.

The royal, who was greeted by SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh, said: "In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning.

“And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVP7G_0a7uoZ4w00
William and Harry at their mother's funeral in 1997

“As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy.

“Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine.

“Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

William also told the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland how much his family love the country: “I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy.

"As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills.”

He added: "As we try to emerge from a long period of uncertainty and turmoil, I am grateful for the chance I will get this week to really listen, with humility and compassion, to many people in Scotland."

The scene was in contrast from later in the day when he looked happy and relaxed as he grabbed a pint with first responders in Edinburgh to watch the Scottish Cup Final.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, appeared to be in fine spirits at the Cold Town House as he watched St Johnstone defeat Hibs at Hampden Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqBWg_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William smiles and chats to locals Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RwuM_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William was all smiles as he chatted to the group of frontline workers Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9gba_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets with emergency responders at the Cold Town House in the Grassmarket earlier today Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYo4B_0a7uoZ4w00
Wills enjoyed a pint as he watched the Scottish Cup Final Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aUeh_0a7uoZ4w00
Wills watched as St Johnstone defeated Hibs Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNpxd_0a7uoZ4w00
Wills was seen laughing as he chatted to the emergency service workers Credit: Getty

Wills, a keen Aston Villa fan, seemed glued to the match as he chatted with a group of specially invited frontline workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media account shared a quick seven second video from the scene of the rooftop bar.

It read: "#ScottishCup final set up!

"Taking this opportunity to thank emergency responders for their dedication and commitment over the last year."

The visit is reportedly part of a charm offensive lead by the Queen to encourage Scotland to stay within the UK.

The strategy, which the Mail on Sunday claimed had been quietly back by Downing Street, is said to see the Royal Family stress the "cultural bonds" in the UK.

And William ensured he put on a cheerful face for the trip, despite the busy week in the Royal Family.

Just this week, brother Harry accused the family of showing "total neglect" for his mental health woes and claims dad Charles made him "suffer".

In his doc - The Me You Can't See - the Duke of Sussex, 36, opens up about the trauma that still haunts him after his mum was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFFmj_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince Harry, seen with wife Meghan, has slammed his family in a tell-all doc
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060oaT_0a7uoZ4w00
William and Harry have both spoken of the pain of losing their mum Credit: Getty

He said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.'

"That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite."

The Queen made her first public appearance today since Harry's comments as she visited a £3.2billion warship.

She was touring the Navy's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth - also known as 'Big Lizzie' - amid a tumultuous week for the Royal Family.

The beloved monarch has not made any comment on either of the latest stories to embroil her family.

Meanwhile, William blasted the "livid and false" claims BBC journalist Bashir made to interview Diana in 1995.

Wills, just 13 at the time of the broadcast and 15 when his mother died, spoke candidly following the publication of Lord Dyson’s damning report.

The report found Bashir forged bank statements, told Diana she was being spied on and that Charles was having an affair with Tiggy Legge-Bourke — Harry and William’s nanny.

Bashir spun malicious tales in a bid to win her trust and secure a world-exclusive interview amid her divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5oax_0a7uoZ4w00
The Queen has remained silent following Harry's scathing remarks Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8Er5_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William spoke about the 'dark days of grief' over losing his mother Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLWOC_0a7uoZ4w00
Prince William has spoken out following the publication of the report into how Bashir conned his mum Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEHTE_0a7uoZ4w00
William and brother Harry look at flowers left in tribute to their mother following her death in 1997 Credit: AP:Associated Press

William said: “The findings are extremely concerning.

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.

"The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse. And has since hurt countless others.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

After finally agreeing to speak with Bashir, Diana referred to Camilla Parker Bowles, now Charles’s wife, when she sensationally said: “There were three of us in the marriage.”

The revelation caused shock waves across the world and led to the princess being “cast adrift” and left to fend for herself outside the royal circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTD0c_0a7uoZ4w00
Martin Bashir has been probed over his interview with Princess Diana Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuzrT_0a7uoZ4w00
The reporter obtained the royal scoop in 1995 - but the lengths he went to get the chat have been slammed Credit: PA:Press Association
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Days#British Royal Family#Uk#St Andrew#Snp#Crathie Kirk#Scottish#The Royal Family#Navy#Hms#Duke Of Sussex#Cold Town House#General Assembly#St Andrew S University#Grief#Brother Harry#Indescribable Sadness#Lord Dyson#Balmoral#Cambridge Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton Turned Down a Spot at Her Dream College for a Chance to Study with Prince William

As all royal fans known, Kate Middleton and Prince William famously met (and fell in love) when they both attended college at St. Andrews, but Kate almost didn't study there. According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Kate had already gotten in to her dream school, Edinburgh, when she made the sudden and unexpected decision to decline admission, take a gap year, and apply to study at St. Andrews.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Prince William Lashes Out at the BBC's 'Deceit', Claiming Bombshell Interview with Princess Diana in 1995 Made His Parents Relationship 'Worse'

Prince William has made a statement in which he expressed anger with the “deceitful way” in which Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales, which rocked the royal family to its core. An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson into the circumstances surrounding the interview...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Prince William pays tribute to murdered policeman

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to a murdered policeman on Wednesday (12.05.21). Prince William laid a wreath on a memorial bench during a visit to Croydon Custody Centre in honour of Sgt. Matt Ratana, who was shot in September 2020 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect, and also spoke privately to the officer’s partner of five years, Su Bushby.